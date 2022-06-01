Napa stylist wants justice for murdered mother

Marie Wilhelm treasures the few photos she has of her mother, Janet Luxford.

In one group shot, a rare instance when all three of Luxford's children were together, the family is smiling while sitting next to each other on a brown patterned couch. Luxford has her arm around Wilhelm (then Marie Stapes) and her sister Amanda. Next to Marie is Kristerfer, their brother.

It was 1999 and the photo was taken in Jacksonville, Florida, where Luxford lived at the time.

"My mom was so happy because she had all of her babies together, for the first time in many years," Wilhelm said. You can see it in her face, she said. "Her heart was just full."

It would be the last time she'd see her mother. Two years after that, Luxford disappeared. And Wilhelm would spend the next 21 years trying to find her.

"A social butterfly"

People were drawn to Luxford, said Wilhelm.

Her mom "was a firecracker," said her daughter. With a beautiful smile, "she would light up a room" — a real social butterfly with natural charisma.

Luxford earned a living working as a babysitter, housekeeper and bartender, but her mother wasn't educated, said Wilhelm. She stopped attending school around sixth grade; Wilhelm doesn't know exactly why.

Luxford had Marie, her oldest daughter, at age 22, said Wilhelm. At the time, she was with Marie's father, Ronald Stapes Jr. But the relationship didn't last and the two split up.

A single mother, Luxford had few parenting resources and little experience to draw on.

"She loved her children so much, but she didn't always put us in the best situations," said Wilhelm. "She lived a fast life," and faced substance abuse and mental health issues.

In search of home

Growing up, Wilhelm lived with her mother in a number of different cities in Florida, Virginia and California.

However, by the time Wilhelm got to fifth grade, Wilhelm moved to Napa to live with her father's parents, Susan and Ron Stapes Sr.

"My grandparents are the most amazing people in the entire world," she said. "I feel like they gave me the most stable home. I was able to get an education; I made friends. I'm so thankful for the life they gave me."

Even living on opposite coasts, mother and daughter kept in touch and had a good relationship, according to Wilhelm.

"I would go visit my mom during the summers in Florida," she said. "I would talk to her on the phone all the time."

Luxford seemed to be doing well, said her daughter. She credited her mother's then-partner, a man named David Burth, for that turnaround.

"He provided her with stability," and was a good match for her. "He loved my mom very much."

Unfortunately, that match wouldn't last either. Luxford left Burth for a man named Brian Edward Jones.

"I have no idea" why she left with Jones, said Wilhelm. "I wish she never would have."

Luxford and Jones were on the road, traveling from Florida to Alabama. Wilhelm suspects that her mother started using drugs again.

In early 2001, Wilhelm was pregnant with her son Caleb. Luxford was thrilled, she told her daughter. She eventually wanted to come to California to reunite with Wilhelm and see the baby.

"She was so excited to be a grandma," said Wilhelm. "I couldn't wait for her to meet her grandson."

On Sept. 22, 2001 — her sister Amanda's birthday — Luxford and Jones were staying at a motel in Bessemer, Alabama.

Amanda called her sister, crying because their mother said "awful things to Amanda," on her birthday. Hearing this, "I called my mom at the hotel, furious," Wilhelm said. "It was not a good conversation."

Both mother and daughter argued and exchanged harsh words. She hung up on her mother, said Wilhelm.

It would be the last time they ever talked.

During a recent interview in Napa, Wilhelm started crying as she remembered the fight.

"It just makes me feel bad," she said of that phone call and what happened next. "I wish she had made better choices," she said tearfully. "I wish she could have met my son."

After the argument, Wilhelm wanted space from her mother. Months went by and about a year later, she realized it had been a long time since they talked.

Becoming a parent to her own child had changed her, she said. "I needed my mother," Wilhelm realized. "She needs to meet her grandson," she remembered thinking.

There was just one big question: Where was Janet Luxford?

"My mom is missing"

Wilhelm called her mom's sister, Jean Yonkers. "Jean hadn't heard from her. David (Burth) hadn't heard from her. Nobody had heard from her."

That's when Wilhelm called the Napa police.

"My mom has been missing," she told officers in 2002. "Her last whereabouts were in Alabama."

With few leads to go on, the law enforcement investigation didn't significantly progress. About three years later, investigators met with Wilhelm in Napa, but after that, "I didn't hear from them for long time."