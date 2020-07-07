Napa County prepares to again shut down dine-in restaurants, bars, indoor tasting rooms as coronavirus cases rise

Starting Thursday, Napa County is on track to again shut down dine-in restaurants, bars, indoor wine tasting rooms and other businesses amid a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

In a statement shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, the county announced the impending return of restrictions, which would take effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Dine-in eateries, indoor tasting rooms, movie theaters, museums, card rooms and indoor entertainment venues would have to remain closed at least through July 30.

Also required to close would be brewpubs, breweries, pubs and bars, for both indoor and outdoor service. Restaurants and other businesses would be allowed to maintain outdoor operations.

The announcement came hours after Napa County reported 60 new coronavirus infections over the Fourth of July weekend – its largest single increase – bringing the local total to 436. The largest previous tally of new COVID-19 cases was 40 on June 29.

On July 4, the county’s reported case rate over the previous two weeks reached 137.9 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the statement. That figure places Napa on California’s monitoring list, which includes counties with more than 100 positive COVID-19 tests per 100,000 people. A county that exceeds that level for three consecutive days must impose a shutdown.

A July 1 order by Gov. Gavin Newsom requires counties remaining on the monitoring list for three consecutive days to close various indoor business activities for a minimum of three weeks, and California may extend the restrictions based on monitoring of new cases.

“The County must comply with State-required metrics and failure to meet these metrics will result in actions by the State of California to restrict activities in Napa County,” county Supervisor Diane Dillon said in the statement. “It is critical that the community continue to follow best practices including wearing a face covering, staying within your household bubble, maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet from those not in your household, and avoiding parties and gatherings. If Napa County cannot improve its metrics, we will likely be subject to an extended closure and additional measures.”

“Economic closures can also have a negative impact on the community’s health and well-being, particularly when the community is stressed and families need to make decisions about how to meet basic family needs,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer. “I encourage all residents to take COVID-19 seriously and help prevent the spread of illness in our community.”

