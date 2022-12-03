Napa Valley landfill hit with $619,400 fine

Clover Flat Landfill near Calistoga could end up paying a $619,400 fine stemming from 2019 allegations that polluted water ran from the landfill into a nearby creek.

That's the penalty in a proposed settlement announced by San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board staff. The public has until Dec. 29 to comment.

The proposed settlement makes several allegations, among them:

* On a least March 26 and 28 and April 2 and April 8, 2019, the landfill discharged at least 40,000 gallons of leachate-laden water into a nearby stream. Leachate is storm water that has run through landfill waste.

* On at least 21 days from April 2 to Dec. 7, 2019, the landfill discharged acidic stormwater into the stream.

* From at least April 2 through April 8, 2019, the landfill either failed to observe outdoor equipment and systems that identify leaks or failed to implement spill-and-leak response procedures to keep industrial materials from the stormwater conveyance system.

* From at least Jan. 29 to June 4, 2019, the landfill failed to effectively stabilize slopes or other erodible areas.

The Regional Water Quality Control Board prosecution team called the proposed settlement "fair and reasonable" and said it "fulfills all of its enforcement objectives."

Whether the proposed $619,400 fine is the final word remains to be seen. If significant, new information emerges during the 30-day comment period, the prosecution team has the power to declare the settlement void.

The Napa Valley Register on Thursday contacted Steve Peterson, CEO of Vista Corp. and Clover Flat Landfill Inc., by email.

"At this time, it is inappropriate for me to comment on the tentative settlement," he responded.

Local environmentalist Chris Malan has tracked the Clover Flat Landfill incident from the beginning. She wants a stiffer penalty.

"Paying $619,400 is a small price to pay for untold environmental harm from egregious neglect of the natural environment by CFL Vista Corp.," she said.

She also expressed fear that leachate-tainted water could still run from the landfill into the creek during big storms amid more extreme weather due to climate change.

"It's a landfill in a bad place environmentally," Malan said.

Clover Flat Landfill issues emerged in March 2019 when Napa County said water contaminated with metals and chemicals had run from the landfill into Dutch Henry Creek during storms. The creek runs to the Napa River.

These and other alleged violations, from erosion to failure to install fire protection infrastructure, prompted the local Upper Valley Waste Management Authority in June 2019 to issue a franchise agreement default notice as a warning.

In April 2019, landfill General Manager Bryce Howard told the Napa Valley Register various problems arose in part because the landfill for a year didn't have a fulltime site manager. One reason was Napa County's high housing prices made filling the position difficult.

Landfill officials in 2019 and 2020 said the various issues had been or were being addressed. The Upper Waste Management Authority saw improvement and didn't follow through on the default notice.

In October, Clover Flat officials told the county that the landfill and Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling Services are being sold to North America's third largest garbage company, Waste Connections. Both had been owned for 59 years by the Pestoni family.

Clover Flat Landfill, also known as Clover Flat Resource Recover Park, is located in hills at 4380 Silverado Trail.

Go to https://bit.ly/3B3T79p to see information on the comment period for the tentative settlement.