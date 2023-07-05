Napa vegetation fire grows to 15 acres, middle school evacuated
A 15-acre Napa vegetation fire is threatening structures and forcing the evacuation of a nearby middle school Wednesday afternoon.
The fire is burning in the 1400 block of Coombsville Road in eastern Napa, according to Press Democrat staff at the scene.
The blaze was reported around 1:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire spokesperson Jason Clay.
He referred other questions to the Napa Fire Department, which is handling the response.
Just after 2 p.m., the Napa Fire Department reported the fire was burning east of First Avenue and mandatory evacuations are in place north of Coombsville Road.
Evacuations are taking place at Silverado Middle School on Coombsville Road.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates as they become available.
