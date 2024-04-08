For more information on becoming a stem cell donor, go to www.dkms.org .

Art Ramirez remembered that it felt cold.

Despite being fragile from aggressive chemotherapy treatments, Ramirez’s body was attuned to the feeling of something foreign entering his system.

But this wasn’t more disease descending on him. This wasn’t chemotherapy drugs doing battle with his cancer at the same time they laid him low.

This was multiple bags of once frozen, now thawed stem cells being injected into Ramirez’s body to fight off acute myeloid leukemia that without immediate intervention, threatened to kill him.

It was, as Rubie Lopez-Segura described it, “liquid gold.”

She would know. The stem cells injected into Ramirez’s body that spring day in 2022 were hers.

‘Five years later I was called’

Lopez-Segura, 29, has been a longtime blood donor, despite a rocky start.

On her first attempt to give blood while a student at St. Helena High School, she hadn’t eaten enough and didn’t feel great.

No matter, she tried again. Then she decided to become a platelet donor.

That process takes a little bit longer, but Lopez-Segura was sold on the importance.

Then Lopez-Segura, who is Latina, saw a pamphlet from DKMS, an international nonprofit established in Germany dedicated to fighting blood cancer and blood disorders, and read about the need for stem cell donations from ethnic minorities.

“Ethnic minorities are the most in need,” she said. “I’m an ethnic minority. Let’s do it.”

The likelihood for someone of Latino or Hispanic descent finding a stem cell donor match is 48%, according to the National Bone Marrow Program. For Asian and Pacific Islanders, the likelihood is 47% and for Black or African American patients, the percentage drops to 29.

For whites, it’s 79%.

“I signed up and sent my swab kit back in the mail thinking that I probably would never get called. Five years later I was called to be a match,” she said.

‘Something is not right’

Some years after Lopez-Segura had sent her swab back to DKMS, Art Ramirez was in Southern California feeling dizzy. An avid hiker, he was up in the eastern Sierra and felt off. That was in 2021.

“I was getting dizzy and tired and not my normal self,” he said. “As stubborn as I was, I didn’t know what to think. But it was definitely a sign.”

Then Ramirez, now 67, started to bruise. At every little bump, his skin would discolor.

“It took a lot of coercion from my wife, but I sent some photos of the bruising to my doctors, saying ‘Something is off, something is not right,’” he said.

He remembers going in to see a doctor and to have his blood drawn on a Friday morning.

“Four, five or six hours later they were sure I had leukemia,” he said. “They admitted me to the hospital. The next day they did a bone marrow extraction to confirm.”

Ramirez was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. He would eventually undergo rigorous chemotherapy treatment, but his real hope lay in finding a stem cell donor to help his body fight the cancer.

“My immune system couldn’t fight off the disease,” he said.

Ramirez needed stem cells that both matched his own but were able to fight the disease that was ravaging his body. Members of his family, his two grown children, were tested. No match.

So a match was sought from a massive, anonymous bank of donors held by the international nonprofit, DKMS.

‘I would have done everything in my power’

Part of Lopez-Segura’s commitment to blood donation comes from her family. Her aunt Juanita was diagnosed with colon cancer when Lopez-Segura was young.

“It’s not the same as blood cancer, but that was my mom’s sister,” she said. “If I could have helped keep her here longer, I would have done everything in my power to do so.”

And perhaps poignantly, when Lopez-Segura got the call in February 2022 that her stem cells were a match for someone struggling with blood cancer, it was her mother who traveled south to San Diego to walk her through the preparation.

“I remember her being a little scared,” Lopez-Segura said.

She talked her mom through the process. The medical exams, the week of self-administered injections to increase her stem cell count prior to the draw and the relatively straightforward recovery.

“Now she is my biggest supporter,” Lopez-Segura said. “She thinks it’s amazing.”

On the day of the extraction, Lopez-Segura remembers leaning back into the chair, getting comfortable and tuning into an audio book. She listened to “Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted” by Suleika Jaoudad for the approximately six hours the blood was drawn from one arm, run through a machine that extracted stem cells, and injected back into her opposite arm.