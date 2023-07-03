The Napa woman who died Saturday night in Mendocino County when the ATV she was driving rolled onto her was identified Monday by authorities.

Maureen Gagne, 54, was driving a 2013 Polaris Ranger side-by-side ATV with her 33-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old relative at about 4:35 p.m. on a private trail in the McNab Ranch area, the Ukiah branch of California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

When the Polaris began to tip to the left, around 4350 Young Creek Road, Gagne got out of the vehicle and tried to stop it from tumbling, police said. But the ATV toppled onto her.

First responders were alerted to the crash around 5:10 p.m. Saturday.

Gagne’s daughter, who was not injured, retrieved her mother from under the ATV. Gagne died as crews were transporting her to a helicopter.

The 2-year-old did not suffer injuries.

Gagne was identified Monday by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit.

CHP officials, who are investigating the crash, do not believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

