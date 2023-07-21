The state of California is currently holding $8 billion in unclaimed financial property, and state Sen. Bill Dodd wants residents to find out if some of that money belongs to them.

In the Napa Democrat’s July district report, the senator encouraged his constituents to visit the Unclaimed Property Database on the state controller’s website, where they can search for bank accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, insurance benefits and more that may belong to them or a loved one. Property, in this case, does not include real estate.

According to Dodd’s office, California’s Unclaimed Property Law requires corporations, business associations, financial institutions, and insurance companies to annually report and deliver those forms of financial property to the State Controller’s Office after there has been no customer contact for three years.

While it may seem unlikely that someone would forget they have a bank account, Dodd’s office says that it happens, or that residents move and do not leave a forwarding address, or the owner of stocks or accounts may die and their heirs have no knowledge of the property.

When filing a claim form, residents will need a copy of their current photo ID, as well as a copy of their Social Security card or a tax identification number. Claimants may also need specific documentation relating to the type of property, such as original passbook, cashier’s checks, and stock certificates.

Search the Unclaimed Property Database pdne.ws/44qBxZL.