NASA: Moon ‘wobble’ will cause surge in coastal flooding in the 2030s

In the 2030s, flooding will increase on U.S. coasts, including along the California coastline, because of high tides triggered by a shift in the moon’s orbit and rising sea levels, NASA warns in a new study.

The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, is the first to consider how all known oceanic and astronomical factors will affect floods in the future, according to NASA. It predicts that U.S. mainland coastlines, Hawaii and Guam will see a surge in the number of floods in the mid-2030s.

The reason is that rising sea levels will coincide with something called a “wobble” in the moon’s orbit. The lunar cycle, which takes 18.6 years to complete, affects the strength of Earth’s daily tides.

For half of the cycle, low tides are higher than they typically are, and high tides are lower than usual. But during the other half of the cycle, low tides will decrease as high tides increase.

“Global sea level rise pushes high tides in only one direction – higher,” NASA explained. “So half of the 18.6-year lunar cycle counteracts the effect of sea level rise on high tides, and the other half increases the effect.”

In the 2030s, the lunar cycle will be in the phase that increases high tides. The study predicts that will cause more frequent flooding on the East and West Coasts, sometimes in clusters that could last more than a month.

“When the Moon and Earth line up in specific ways with each other and the Sun, the resulting gravitational pull and the ocean’s corresponding response may leave city dwellers coping with floods every day or two,” NASA added.

The majority of the California coastline will experience three to four times more minor high-tide flooding throughout the decade, according to the study.

The amount of flooding on the coasts won’t be as severe as during a hurricane, but it will have an effect on public health and the economy, Phil Thompson, an assistant professor at the University of Hawaii and the lead author of the study, told NASA.

“If it floods 10 or 15 times a month, a business can’t keep operating with its parking lot under water,” Thompson said. “People lose their jobs because they can’t get to work. Seeping cesspools become a public health issue.”

The authors of the study hope that the information can be used to mitigate environmental and economic damage caused by increased flooding.

““From a planning perspective, it’s important to know when we’ll see an increase,” co-author Ben Hamlington told NASA. “Understanding that all your events are clustered in a particular month, or you might have more severe flooding in the second half of a year than the first – that’s useful information.”