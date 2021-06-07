NASCAR back in Sonoma, but not at full throttle

SONOMA — As NASCAR events go, Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 motored along in about third gear.

It certainly wasn’t the Wine Country race experience to which everyone has become accustomed. Attendance at Sonoma Raceway was somewhere around 15,500, far below the 60,000 to 90,000 this race is believed to draw under normal circumstances. (The raceway does not release attendance figures.) There weren’t as many fan activities or concession booths, and the teams were not as accessible to fans.

Still, it was the Bay Area’s largest sporting event since March 10, 2020, when the Warriors hosted the Los Angeles Clippers on the precipice of a world-altering viral pandemic. And it was welcome comfort for the NASCAR fanatics who waited two years for the sport to return to Sonoma County.

“This makes you live again,” Mauro Lopez, a resident of the Soda Bay area of Lake County, said a few hours before Kyle Larson’s victory. “I think COVID screwed everything up. Honestly, when we talk about last year, sometimes you even forget it happened. So when you see this, it’s like, ‘OK, it’s a little bit back to normal.’”

Lopez, standing in the food concourse an hour or so before the race, was wearing a plastic neck brace, and he lifted it an inch to reveal fresh scar tissue — the remnants of surgery to repair a pinched nerve in his neck. He went under the knife just 10 days before the race, but he wasn’t going to miss it.

Another observer echoed Lopez’s sentiments on normalcy.

“Last year was hard,” Kyle Shanahan said. “I’m sick of cardboard fans. You feel like zombies are gonna come out or something. I’m ready to get some real people out there and enjoy a real football season.”

Shanahan, the 49ers head coach, was grand marshal of Sunday’s race, the man responsible for shouting “Drivers, start your engines!” prior to the green flag. He couldn’t completely get away from the zombies; Sonoma Raceway had a few cardboard cutouts of its own Sunday. But it was a far cry from the 2020 NFL season, when Shanahan’s team played only two of 16 games in front of live fans — both of them on the road.

As the NFL coach’s presence suggests, Sunday’s race was not without its hoopla. Local celebrity chef Guy Fieri drove the pace car. And the crowd parted before the race for the sizable entourage of NBA legend Michael Jordan, a co-owner of Bubba Wallace’s race team. The pre-race aerial show was back, too.

But the whole experience was a little quieter in 2021, if that word makes sense for an event that makes conversation impossible when the cars are screaming past the grandstands.

The big commercial bazaar that normally sets up shop in the middle of the road course was absent, as was the giant Ferris wheel that has become a tradition here.

“I’ll tell you the biggest difference,” said John Yager of Napa, sitting in the sliver of seating just above Turn 1 called the Point. “There’s no Racer 5 this year.”

It’s true. Raceway vendors usually sell the popular Bear Republic IPA on tap. But draft beer is a pre-COVID-19 concept. The beverages came in single-serve bottles and cans Sunday, and there were fewer places to buy them.

None of it perturbed Diane Pereira.

“I don’t care,” the Brentwood resident said. “I’m happy to be here.”

For Pereira, NASCAR is more than a thrilling way to spend a Sunday. It’s a family activity. Sitting next to her sister, Sandy Robertson, in the main grandstand, the two were dressed in identical Martin Truex Jr. T-shirts.

Pereira watches NASCAR races on TV every week, and Robertson calls herself “a car freak.” They’ve been coming to Sonoma Raceway for several years, their tickets a Mother’s Day present from Pereira’s husband.

If the capacity limits imposed by state and county health officials sapped a little excitement from the afternoon, they also had their advocates.

“I think it’s a positive,” Laura Yager said. “You’re not waiting in line to get in here, coming in on (Hwy.) 37. And you don’t stand in line so long. There’s no 20-minute line for the bathroom.”

Unfortunately for the spectators at this year’s race, there was little interaction with the drivers — a notable change in America’s most fan-friendly major sport. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 usually includes a driver Q&A a few hours before the race, but not in 2021. Access to the garage area was severely limited as well.

Typically, the winner’s circle here is right next to the grandstand. Fans crowd around it after the race to cheer the winning team and watch crew members spray bottles of sparkling wine. This year, the celebration was moved to the middle of the track, away from the customers.

The races have gotten weird for the drivers and their teams, too.

In a less-impacted year, they would have arrived at Sonoma Raceway on Thursday afternoon, in preparation for Friday qualifying runs and two sessions of practice Saturday. This year, the teams set up the garages late Saturday, and the drivers didn’t arrive until Sunday morning. The in-person, race-day drivers’ meeting, traditionally one of the few mandatory appearances for all competitors, was another casualty of the pandemic.

Not having Friday and Saturday to try out tire combinations, experiment with mechanical setups and practice on the road course’s turns and elevation changes is a challenge for the drivers.

Joey Logano, who finished fourth Sunday, said the COVID-altered schedule favors veterans like him. This was Logano’s 13th race at Sonoma.

“If I think about my first couple seasons here, it took a few laps of practice to get even close,” he said. “But now you kind of know where you need to be. And you have (video) simulation these days. You’re able to kind of be in the zone and get somewhat close. At least braking markers to be in the ballpark, so when you start you’re not just going blind.”

The race in Sonoma was a regression of sorts for the NASCAR teams. The previous two races — at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina — featured a full slate of practice and qualifying, before huge audiences. Not so in California, where many COVID restrictions will remain in place until June 15.

Raceway officials can only imagine what Sunday would have looked like had it fallen after that day of liberation. For now, all they can do is to look ahead to 2022 and, if we’re all fortunate, a race with no social distancing, no health attestations and no zombies.

