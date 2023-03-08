NASCAR champion Kyle Larson to race at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyler Larson is coming to Sonoma County.

Larson, a Northern California native, said he is excited to race on his home turf June 10 during the DoorDash 250 Xfinity Series at Sonoma Raceway.

“I always love racing at Sonoma as it’s considered my home track being just a few hours away from where I grew up,” Larson said in a news release Wednesday. “It’s a special place for me as I definitely see more fans wearing our No. five apparel around the track.”

Larson was champion of 2021’s NASCAR Cup Series and won best driver at the 2022 ESPY Awards.

Sonoma Raceway is offering a special deal to fans. When they purchase a Sunday NASCAR Cup Series ticket in the Turn 9 terrace for the Toyota/Save Mart 350, they will receive a free Saturday ticket to watch the Xfinity Series race, the NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying races.

“An exclusive benefit of this ticket will be access to a meet and greet with Kyle Larson on Saturday with bonus giveaway items,” the raceway said in a news release.

Ahead of the June event, Sonoma Raceway on March 21 will sponsor the season opener of the High Limit Sprint Car Series, which features the top 410 sprint car drivers from around the country battling for industry-leading purses.