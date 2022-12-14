Natalie Rogers makes history, becoming first Black woman seated as Santa Rosa’s mayor

Santa Rosa City Council member Natalie Rogers was selected Tuesday night by her fellow council members as the city’s newest mayor, cementing an historic appointment that makes her the first Black woman to lead the North Bay’s largest city.

Rogers, who was first elected in 2020, succeeds outgoing Mayor Chris Rogers in the two-year rotating post, which conveys some ceremonial duties and other city responsibilities.

“I am ecstatic. I’m happy. I’m speechless,” she said following Tuesday night’s council session. “I told my husband I need to go home and let out a good night cry.”

Rogers and other city leaders gathered at Ca’Bianca Ristorante Italiano in downtown Santa Rosa to celebrate council’s reorganization, which included her selection as mayor, as welll as the induction of two newly elected members.

The jubilant atmosphere was audible during The Press Democrat’s phone interview with the new mayor, who described herself as “honored” and excited to continue work that would benefit Santa Rosa’s residents and business owners.

Every two years, a council member is appointed to fill the mayor’s post, which is mostly symbolic but pays $26,640 per year compared to $17,760 for other council members. Its responsibilities include setting the council agenda and acting as the city’s de facto spokesperson.

Natalie Rogers was selected Tuesday after two prior rounds of voting failed to generate majorities for council members Victoria Fleming and Dianna MacDonald, who had been considered front-runners for the mayoral post.

Fleming was reelected in November to represent northeast Santa Rosa in District 4. MacDonald was appointed to the council in February and ran unopposed to fill the remainder of a two-year term in the eastern District 3.

Prior to Tuesday’s decision, Fleming referenced her comparatively seasoned tenure on the new council — where she and Chris Rogers make up the lone members with more than two years of experience. MacDonald touted her prior school board experience and leadership of the state PTA as part of the track record that would help her serve as mayor.

City leaders went through a series of voting rounds before Natalie Rogers emerged victorious, backed by a 4-3 majority in a final round.

Besides her vote for herself, she was supported by council members Eddie Alvarez, Fleming and Chris Rogers.

“I’m a woman of faith and I just prayed about it. And, if it was for me, it would be,” Natalie Rogers said.

She took her seat as mayor following the vote and oversaw a handful of public comments before Tuesday’s meeting adjourned.

MacDonald, who came in second with votes from herself and newly seated council members Jeff Okrepkie and Mark Stapp, was named vice mayor.

Also of note Tuesday night was council’s reorganization, which included changes to two council seats, along with multiple comments from residents, colleagues and officials thanking the two outgoing council members, along with Chris Rogers for his two years as mayor.

Outgoing council members John Sawyer and Tom Schwedhelm did not run for re-election last month and were praised for their service before stepping away from their council seats one last time Tuesday.

Sawyer’s and Schwedhelm’s seats are being filled by Stapp and Okrepkie, respectively, who were sworn in Tuesday night.

Schwedhelm said he was part of a team effort and he was uncomfortable with the accolades presented Tuesday night. He described his time on the council as “a magical journey.”

Sawyer added, “It’s been quite the journey and all journeys come to an end and that is what’s happening tonight.”

Earlier Tuesday, Chris Rogers issued a State of the City address, in which he reflected on his time as mayor.

“I can’t tell you how much it has meant to me to be able to serve the city I love so much,” he said. “Santa Rosa is my home. It’s where I was born, where I fell in love, and where my wife and I intend to start our family. And, while serving hasn’t always been easy — four wildfires, a pandemic, civil unrest, floods and a minor earthquake since I took office — this experience has reinforced my belief that public service matters and that a well run local government can increase the quality of life for the people we work for.”

As mayor, Rogers said, his specific concerns and interests included rising economic inequality, generational poverty, and climate change.

“These interests dovetailed and supplemented many of our broader council goals: Housing for all, reducing homelessness and its impacts, community health and safety, economic and community vibrancy, sustainable infrastructure, and organizational excellence. I was particularly interested in the impact that these issues have on Santa Rosa’s children and seniors,” he added.

