National Park Service says Yosemite contractor endangered visitors

Failures on the part of the Aramark subsidiary contracted to run visitor services in Yosemite National Park have led to the deterioration of historic structures, resulting in injuries to a visitor and a staff member, according to United States Department of the Interior records.

Reports of the deficiencies come from last year's National Park Service annual report on Yosemite Hospitality, a subsidiary of Aramark Corporation, which has been contracted to operate and maintain the various hotels, restaurants, gift shops and other attractions in the park since 2016. SFGATE obtained the document through a Freedom of Information Act request.

NPS initially awarded Yosemite Hospitality a "satisfactory" rating overall. But complaints about the services provided by the contractor, which included a visitor falling from a porch after a poorly maintained balcony railing broke, as well as the partial collapse of a dining room ceiling during meal service, led Superintendent Cicely Muldoon to revise the grade to "marginal," the second year in a row the contractor has earned such a rating. Two "marginal" ratings in a row are technically grounds for termination of the park's contract with the provider, according to the report.

"We acknowledge that we fell short of expectations and have already implemented action plans to address key areas by introducing new leadership roles, refining processes, and allocating additional resources," Aramark spokesperson Sheena Weinstein told SFGATE by email. "We remain committed to working closely with the National Park Service to address these important aspects of our operations and improve the visitor experience."

In March, another Aramark subsidiary, Crater Lake Hospitality, received an "unsatisfactory" rating for 2023, following "marginal" ratings in 2022, 2021 and 2019, leading NPS to cancel that contract. But Yosemite has stopped short of firing its service provider, whose contract extends through 2033.

Instead, the report says the National Park Service will work with Yosemite Hospitality "to determine next steps in meeting outstanding contractual requirements," while also conveying significant concerns about the contractor's performance, specifically calling out the injuries that have resulted from the deterioration of historic buildings.

"Failures in Risk Management and Asset Management resulted in two separate injuries in 2023: one to a visitor and one to an employee," the report states, in an explanation of why Muldoon decided to lower the score.

The first of those injuries took place at the historic Wawona Hotel, where NPS employees identified "extensive deterioration and rot of railings" in evaluations in 2022 and 2023 and directed Yosemite Hospitality to make necessary repairs, according to the report.

"Despite extensive documentation and repeat findings, no significant action was taken to address these concerns and subsequently, in June, a guest fell from the porch of the Clark building of the Wawona Hotel after the railing failed when leaned on," the report states.

Yosemite Hospitality didn't inform park employees of the injury, according to the report. Instead, the National Park Service learned of it "through internal NPS channels," and a general manager left his position shortly after, the report states. The report does not identify whether the general manager worked for NPS or Yosemite Hospitality.

SFGATE contacted the Yosemite National Park public affairs office, but a spokesperson said the park would not be able to respond to inquiries by publication time.

Two additional deficiencies at the park's most iconic lodging, the Ahwahnee Hotel, also raised concern, according to the report. In February 2023, after heavy rains, a Yosemite Hospitality staff member reported a leak in the ceiling of hotel room 443, the report states. NPS requested that Yosemite Hospitality make repairs prior to renting out the room, according to the report, but an October inspection found that no repair had been made, and the room was still in use.

Then, in April 2023, a chunk fell from the ceiling in the Ahwahnee's Solarium dining room during a meal, striking and injuring an employee.

"The [Park] Service is extremely concerned about the risk to visitor and employee safety," the report states.

Reached by text message, a former employee of Yosemite Hospitality said she wasn't surprised to learn that the corporation hasn't been adequately maintaining park facilities. That employee, slackliner and big-wall climber Hayley Ashburn, worked for the contractor as a hotel valet in 2023. She was there when part of the ceiling dropped, Ashburn said, but she wasn't aware of an injury.