National Park Service says Yosemite contractor endangered visitors

Failures on the part of the Aramark subsidiary contracted to run visitor services in Yosemite National Park have led to the deterioration of historic structures, resulting in injuries to a visitor and a staff member, according to United States Department of the Interior records.

Reports of the deficiencies come from last year's National Park Service annual report on Yosemite Hospitality, a subsidiary of Aramark Corporation, which has been contracted to operate and maintain the various hotels, restaurants, gift shops and other attractions in the park since 2016. SFGATE obtained the document through a Freedom of Information Act request.

NPS initially awarded Yosemite Hospitality a "satisfactory" rating overall. But complaints about the services provided by the contractor, which included a visitor falling from a porch after a poorly maintained balcony railing broke, as well as the partial collapse of a dining room ceiling during meal service, led Superintendent Cicely Muldoon to revise the grade to "marginal," the second year in a row the contractor has earned such a rating. Two "marginal" ratings in a row are technically grounds for termination of the park's contract with the provider, according to the report.

"We acknowledge that we fell short of expectations and have already implemented action plans to address key areas by introducing new leadership roles, refining processes, and allocating additional resources," Aramark spokesperson Sheena Weinstein told SFGATE by email. "We remain committed to working closely with the National Park Service to address these important aspects of our operations and improve the visitor experience."

In March, another Aramark subsidiary, Crater Lake Hospitality, received an "unsatisfactory" rating for 2023, following "marginal" ratings in 2022, 2021 and 2019, leading NPS to cancel that contract. But Yosemite has stopped short of firing its service provider, whose contract extends through 2033.

Instead, the report says the National Park Service will work with Yosemite Hospitality "to determine next steps in meeting outstanding contractual requirements," while also conveying significant concerns about the contractor's performance, specifically calling out the injuries that have resulted from the deterioration of historic buildings.

"Failures in Risk Management and Asset Management resulted in two separate injuries in 2023: one to a visitor and one to an employee," the report states, in an explanation of why Muldoon decided to lower the score.

The first of those injuries took place at the historic Wawona Hotel, where NPS employees identified "extensive deterioration and rot of railings" in evaluations in 2022 and 2023 and directed Yosemite Hospitality to make necessary repairs, according to the report.

"Despite extensive documentation and repeat findings, no significant action was taken to address these concerns and subsequently, in June, a guest fell from the porch of the Clark building of the Wawona Hotel after the railing failed when leaned on," the report states.

Yosemite Hospitality didn't inform park employees of the injury, according to the report. Instead, the National Park Service learned of it "through internal NPS channels," and a general manager left his position shortly after, the report states. The report does not identify whether the general manager worked for NPS or Yosemite Hospitality.

SFGATE contacted the Yosemite National Park public affairs office, but a spokesperson said the park would not be able to respond to inquiries by publication time.

Two additional deficiencies at the park's most iconic lodging, the Ahwahnee Hotel, also raised concern, according to the report. In February 2023, after heavy rains, a Yosemite Hospitality staff member reported a leak in the ceiling of hotel room 443, the report states. NPS requested that Yosemite Hospitality make repairs prior to renting out the room, according to the report, but an October inspection found that no repair had been made, and the room was still in use.

Then, in April 2023, a chunk fell from the ceiling in the Ahwahnee's Solarium dining room during a meal, striking and injuring an employee.

"The [Park] Service is extremely concerned about the risk to visitor and employee safety," the report states.

Reached by text message, a former employee of Yosemite Hospitality said she wasn't surprised to learn that the corporation hasn't been adequately maintaining park facilities. That employee, slackliner and big-wall climber Hayley Ashburn, worked for the contractor as a hotel valet in 2023. She was there when part of the ceiling dropped, Ashburn said, but she wasn't aware of an injury.

"When I worked at the Ahwahnee last year, part of the ceiling fell onto a guest's dinner plate," Ashburn said. "The staff members treated the hotel like the historical treasure that it obviously is, but upper management only cares about cash flow, and they will do whatever they can to keep spaces open and generating income."

Ashburn pointed out that Aramark — a large corporation that also provides services for prisons, schools, hospitals, the SF Giants and other entities — has come under fire for its performance in prisons in particular. Problems at prisons in Ohio and Michigan included unsanitary conditions and inadequate food service, according to Prison Legal News, leading Michigan to terminate the company's contract in 2015. Aramark was also fired by a Maryland prison in 2022 based on its performance, according to the Baltimore Sun.

"We let them feed our prisons, and they created unsafe, cruel conditions," Ashburn said. "If we can't trust them to do that, why did we hand them the jewel of our national park system?"

The report card does include some positive feedback for Yosemite Hospitality, such as a commendation of its handling of a record snowfall year in 2023, when the contractor helped with power outages and emergency maintenance issues.

"However," the report states, "an extensive backlog of maintenance exists across YH properties from years of neglect that will require major funds, staff, and contractors to address."

Additional issues include a lack of timely inspections of housing, grease traps, generators, fuel stations and buildings at the park. NPS staffers discovered numerous buildings with leaks that had not been addressed, including at the Village Store, Degnan's Kitchen and Yosemite Valley Lodge. In addition, NPS employees found downed electrical lines behind the Ahwahnee and in the Valley Stables area, the report states. Though the power lines were not live at the time, they still presented "a serious safety concern," according to the report.

"Overall, inspections were not completed in several key areas and no official program was in place to document inspections until late 2023," the report states. Despite the deficiencies in general maintenance, Yosemite Hospitality laid off a significant number of its facilities crew in December 2023 and January 2024, according to the report.

Maintenance issues at the park have also led to problems with wildlife, including bears and other animals eating trash and unsecured food near publicly accessible buildings during the summer, when tourism at the park peaks.

"Problems persisted throughout the year with wildlife safety, despite [Park] Service inspections identifying concerns regarding food storage and overflowing trash cans," the report states. "Badger Pass, the Village Store, the Ahwahnee Hotel and Curry Village continued to experience numerous bear and wildlife incidents throughout the summer that were determined to be a result of improper waste management at outdoor food service locations, general infrastructure deficiencies, and employee negligence."

In total, the report found that Yosemite Hospitality failed to meet its obligations across four out of six evaluation categories: operational performance, risk management, asset management and environmental management.

"The [National Park] Service is concerned that the consistent lack of proactive response and adequately resourced maintenance to assets over the duration of the Contract has resulted in unnecessary accruing of deferred maintenance," the report states as part of Muldoon's reasoning for dropping the score. "The [National Park] Service is also concerned about YH's failure to implement its Environmental Management Program in multiple areas, which has created unacceptable risk of damage to park resources."

Although Yosemite Hospitality's average score across six categories (which included a superior rating in administrative compliance and a satisfactory rating in public health) was "satisfactory" (75.6 out of 100, to be exact), Muldoon used her authority to adjust the final score to "marginal," with no numeric score given.

According to Yosemite Hospitality's contract with the NPS, two marginal ratings in a row "constitutes grounds for termination." However, in a letter addressed to Yosemite Hospitality's director of operations, Muldoon made it clear that the contract will continue and references an in-person meeting where the contractor agreed to improve the areas of concern.

"We look forward to working with Yosemite Hospitality this year to complete these discussions and to fully up the contract to reflect the agreed upon changes," Muldoon's letter states. "We appreciate the renewed energy and focus that you and [redacted] are bringing to this contract and appreciate a productive year ahead."

SFGATE asked Yosemite's spokesperson why park officials opted not to terminate Yosemite Hospitality's contract but did not receive an answer by publication time.

