Though freezing temperatures are expected Saturday morning in Sonoma County, conditions will slowly and gradually warm up this weekend, while coastal conditions could be hazardous, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning from midnight Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday in the North Bay valleys.

A freeze warning Friday morning was canceled because coastal winds brought warmer temperarures, said Dalton Behringer, a weather service meteorlogist.

Cold temperatures are on the way



Sub freezing temperatures are expected Thursday night into Friday morning and again Friday night into Saturday morning for the more interior areas as well as the North Bay Valleys.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/jJKa5gcDZd — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 19, 2023

Santa Rosa is expected to drop to 32 degrees around 6 a.m. and warm up into the mid to upper 50s during the day, Behringer said.

Sunday morning is expected to be a few degrees warmer, with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the upper 50s in the North Bay interior valleys.

Along the Sonoma County coast, lows will be in the low 40s with highs in the mid 50s this weekend, Behringer said.

The warming trend will continue into next week with lows in the mid to upper 30s and highs close to the 60s, slowly continuing to warm into the end of next week.

A beach hazard statement was issued by the National Weather Service through Monday 3 p.m. due to an enhanced risk for sneaker waves and rip currents.

Please be aware of 2 coastal hazards through the weekend. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect thru Monday afternoon due to King Tides. And a Beach Hazard Statement goes into effect this weekend due to enhanced risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/mAPYb4OFSZ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 19, 2023

“Keep an eye on the ocean,” Behringer said. “Sneaker waves can happen once every 20 to 30 minutes so conditions could look fine and you think you’re okay but then all of a sudden you get waves running 10 to 100 feet higher up than the rest of the waves.”

King Tides will impact the area into the next work week & bring some of the highest & lowest tides of the year.



These tides will bring localized flooding to several low lying areas along the coast SF Bay shore during high tide. pic.twitter.com/Z1eTyHPa8V — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 18, 2023

A coastal flood advisory was also issued from 7 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday due to king tides which bring some of the highest and lowest tides of the year. The tides will mainly impact the San Francisco Bay, but low-lying parts of Sonoma County that touch the bay could see minor coastal flooding, he said.

