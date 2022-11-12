The National Weather Service’s Bay Area office issued a beach hazards warning for much of the Central and Northern California coast, from Big Sur through Sonoma County, because of a long-period swell out of the northwest.

The swell will arrive with 20 seconds between waves, a long period that indicates strong energy to the waves, according to the weather service. The warning lasts from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.

Beaches facing north and northwest to the Pacific Ocean will see increased rip currents and the risk of sneaker waves — large, infrequent waves that wash considerably higher on the beach and have, in the past, caught people unaware and dragged them out to sea.

As a result, the weather service has warned people to avoid climbing on coastal rocks and jetties, avoid beaches with steep declines to the shore break and keep a safe distance from where waves are breaking. Children and pets are particularly vulnerable to the threat of sneaker waves.

The beach hazards warning is a step below a high surf advisory or a high surf warning. But, “we still want the public to be aware that we’re expecting... a dangerous scenario nonetheless,” weather service meteorologist Rick Canepa said.

The most important message of the warning was that families and individuals visiting the beach should stay far back from the ocean, Canepa said.

Swells are most common in fall and winter along the Northern California coast. They’re developed by storms out in the deep reaches of the ocean. Sunday’s expected swell, for example, is generated by a storm in the eastern Pacific, south of the Aleutian Islands, a chain of islands in the Bering Sea between Russia and Alaska.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88