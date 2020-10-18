National Weather Service issues fire weather watch for North Bay starting Monday

A fire weather watch was issued for the North Bay mountains that will take effect late Monday night when gusty offshore winds and dry conditions are expected, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

North to northeasterly winds could blow at speeds over 40 mph along higher ridges and peaks, spanning from the western edge of the North Bay to the Sacramento Valley and Sierra Nevada foothills. The strongest winds are expected overnight Monday and Tuesday.

The heightened wildfire conditions, from 11 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, pose the greatest threat to the mountains in the eastern Sonoma Valley and across Napa County, meteorologist Roger Gass said.

“Given the dry conditions and fire season we’ve had and no measurable rainfall, we’re raising the alert to get people’s attention,” Gass said.

The weather pattern is not “an impressively strong event,” Gass said. But if the conditions worsen, the weather service could raise the watch by Monday morning to a red flag warning of the potential for dangerous fire weather.

The alert was issued Sunday after a red flag warning last week. It began Wednesday and was extended twice before expiring Saturday morning.

PG&E turned off power to about 1,700 customers in Sonoma County for nearly two days to avert a potential wildfire.

Periods of strong offshore winds are expect to persist throughout this week, so heightened awareness is encouraged, Gass said.

