The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for early Wednesday morning as cold and dry weather continues this week across the North Bay.

The freeze warning will last from 1 to 9 a.m. Wednesday for the North Bay’s interior valleys, including much of Sonoma County. Temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected Wednesday morning near Windsor and Forestville, with a 30-degree low in Santa Rosa, said Crystal Oudit, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“It’s during the night and morning commute that people who are vulnerable to that type of weather should take caution,” Outdit said.

The weather service is recommending people wear warm layers, check their heaters in advance, go to one of the county’s warming centers if needed, bring pets and vulnerable plants inside, and cover exposed pipes, Oudit said.

The city of Santa Rosa is partnering with Catholic Charities to open temporary drop-in warming shelters Tuesday through Thursday morning, the city announced Monday in a news release. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located at the Catholic Charities’ Caritas Center at 301 Sixth St., Suite 108, in downtown Santa Rosa.

The city of Sonoma is also partnering with the county to open a warming center from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building, 126 First St. W. in Sonoma.

Not much relief from the cold temperatures is expected for the rest of the week, Oudit said. Low temperatures Wednesday into Thursday are expected to be only about 1 degree warmer and Thursday to Friday will be down to the upper 20s, she said. The weekend lows in Sonoma County are expected to stay in the upper 20s and lower 30s at night.

The subfreezing overnight lows are due to a dry, high-pressure ridge coming off the Pacific Ocean and moving inland, combined with a lack of clouds, which would normally trap in warmth, Oudit said.

Low temperatures Tuesday will warm up into the 40s and daytime highs could reach into the 60s, she said.

Tonight should be one of the coldest of the winter season so far with frost and freezing temperatures for many areas. Several more chilly nights will follow this week. Remember to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes from the cold! #cawx pic.twitter.com/E2u7WOAnX8 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 13, 2022

This week’s temperatures are colder than usual for this time of year, according to the weather service. The 30-year average low for Dec. 12 is 37 degrees, but Monday night saw low around 32 degrees at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa.

Daytime high temperatures in the North Bay will remain in the low- to mid-50s for the rest of the week, Oudit said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.