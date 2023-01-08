National Weather Service shares storm prep tips

As the Bay Area prepares for another round of rain, the National Weather Service is sharing tips on how to prepare for a storm.|
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
January 8, 2023, 11:54AM
Updated 7 minutes ago

As the Bay Area prepares for another round of rain, the National Weather Service is sharing tips on how to prepare for a storm.

In a tweet Sunday, the weather service advises Bay Area resident to pack a go bag, have insurance policies handy and have extra supplies at homes, including necessary medications.

Wondering what should go in a go bag? A 2018 Associated Press article about go bags mentioned the following, as recommended by a Florida emergency official:

– Food and water for three days, includes 1 gallon of water per person per day

– Personal needs, including eyeglasses and prescriptions

– Enough clothing for three days

– Safety supplies, including a first aid kid, flashlight and extra batteries

– Communications tools, including a hand-crank radio

– Important paperwork, including birth certificates, insurance policies

– Cash

– Creature comforts, including blankets and pillows

– Pet plans, including veterinary records

For where to sign up for local and state emergency alerts, go to bit.ly/3ZnPoOc.

To see if you live in an area under an evacuation warning for possible flooding, go to bit.ly/3jZwP2X.

