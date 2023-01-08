National Weather Service shares storm prep tips
As the Bay Area prepares for another round of rain, the National Weather Service is sharing tips on how to prepare for a storm.
In a tweet Sunday, the weather service advises Bay Area resident to pack a go bag, have insurance policies handy and have extra supplies at homes, including necessary medications.
Wondering what should go in a go bag? A 2018 Associated Press article about go bags mentioned the following, as recommended by a Florida emergency official:
– Food and water for three days, includes 1 gallon of water per person per day
– Personal needs, including eyeglasses and prescriptions
– Enough clothing for three days
– Safety supplies, including a first aid kid, flashlight and extra batteries
– Communications tools, including a hand-crank radio
– Important paperwork, including birth certificates, insurance policies
– Cash
– Creature comforts, including blankets and pillows
– Pet plans, including veterinary records
For where to sign up for local and state emergency alerts, go to bit.ly/3ZnPoOc.
To see if you live in an area under an evacuation warning for possible flooding, go to bit.ly/3jZwP2X.
