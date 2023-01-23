The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement for the Sonoma Coast, alerting beachgoers of possible rip currents and sneaker waves through Tuesday night.

The statement, issued Sunday night, was in effect Monday afternoon through Tuesday at 10 p.m. It covers much of the coastline from Mendocino County south to Big Sur in Monterey County.

Another Beach Hazard Statement will be in effect tomorrow afternoon thru Tues night with the arrival of a new long period NW swell, bringing the return of sneaker wave risk.



With nice weather and King Tides diminishing, do not let your guard down if going to the beach! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/UTTa5Rng1b — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 23, 2023

A swell is expected to roll in from the northwest about 4 p.m., bringing waves that will have about 22 seconds between peaks, thus increasing their chance to quickly creep up on beachgoers, said David King, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

These conditions will increase the chance of sneaker waves and rip currents, even if the waves do not appear taller from the coast.

West- and northwest-facing beaches, such as Point Reyes, will see more effects from the swell.

The weather service recommends that people going to the beach during this window never turn their back to the ocean, keep their kids close to them and make sure any pets are on a leash, King said.

“Always face the ocean,” he said. “If a wave starts kind of encroaching where you are currently walking, get further away from it.”

