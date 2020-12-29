Subscribe

National Weather Service warns of sneaker waves late Tuesday

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 29, 2020, 9:26AM
Updated 4 hours ago

The National Weather Service Bay Area Office issued a beach hazards statement Tuesday morning, warning of a large swell that will increase the risk of rip currents and sneaker waves along the Sonoma Coast.

The waves are expected to begin rising on the coast in the late afternoon and become more intense by Wednesday morning.

Waves could reach up to 9 feet high Wednesday, with sneaker waves arriving “during otherwise deceptively calmer seas,” the National Weather Service statement said.

Beach combing and wandering out onto coastal jetties, piers or rocks are strongly discouraged.

“These types of events claim lives each year, so extreme vigilance is advised if visiting the coast,” said the statement.

The beach hazards statement will expire 10 p.m. Wednesday evening.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.

