Native American powwows across US adapt to pandemic for a second year

The coronavirus pandemic brought powwow season largely to a screeching halt last year.

Some powwows canceled their annual events; others went online only. Some held virtual competitions and cultural events from afar, but left most of the food and art vendors and daily workers sitting on the sidelines.

And powwow season this year will not return to normal either, even with vaccines rolling out and restrictions being lifted in some states.

The Gathering of Nations – one of the largest powwows in North America set for April 23-24 – and a number of other events in Indian Country will be virtual once again this year, some free and some for a fee. Other events opted for in-person but socially distanced gatherings.

Several powwows have been canceled for a second year, or are still up in the air. The Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival — the largest cultural festival in Idaho — was canceled this week for a second year, as was the Coeur d’Alene’s Julyamsh powwow, also in Idaho. The Denver March Powwow — another large event — was also canceled but left uncertain whether it could be rescheduled for later in the year.

It’s been costly for everyone involved – the organizations that sponsor the events, participants, vendors, and the local communities that look forward to the economic boost they bring.

“As an Indigenous artist, most of my venues are powwows and other tribal-sponsored events such as conferences and sports tournaments,” bead and shell artist Jennifer DeHoyos, Payómkawichum/Cahuilla/Kumeyaay, told Indian Country Today.

“The impact was great.”

The message is: Check ahead before you go, and let’s hope next year is back to normal.

A beacon of hope

Gathering of Nations will host its second virtual powwow the weekend of April 23-24 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Friday events will be free online but the Saturday events will be a pay-per-view showing of $9.99.

Since 1983, the event has attracted more than 750 tribes from all over the country and Canada, hosting more than 75,000 attendees. Known as the “Super Bowl of Powwows,” the event drew about 91,000 people to its last in-person powwow in 2019.

For Gathering of Nations Founder Derek Mathews, the decision to go virtual rather than cancel was the best option. He considers the Gathering of Nations a beacon of hope for Indigenous communities of the world.

“We needed to keep the bright light on because if it shuts down here, we’ve turned it off, maybe for a lot of people. Keep a light on and keep looking to the future,” Mathews told Indian Country Today in a recent interview. Mathews is of Native descent but is not affiliated with a tribe.

Additionally, it has provided an opportunity for Gathering of Nations to be a leader in health and safety for the community by using its large platform to spread information throughout the past year on the coronavirus, preventative measures and established nonprofits that can assist Natives during the pandemic, he said.

Central Michigan University’s Celebrating Life Pow Wow also opted for a virtual event for a second year on March 20-21. The student-run event is one of the first powwows of the season within the state, and draws a crowd of about 2,000 annually to see more than 200 competitors.

Students were devastated in 2020 when the annual powwow was canceled at the beginning of the pandemic. But they proposed a virtual powwow instead, said Native American Programs Director Colleen Green, a citizen of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.

Though some COVID restrictions were lifted in Michigan before this year’s event, local government guidelines prevented an in-person powwow, Green said.

“We are close to the reservation here, and there’s a lot of Indigenous communities within Michigan and we just didn’t want to make anyone get sick,” said Onyleen Zapata, a citizen of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi, a Central Michigan University undergraduate and co-chair for the powwow.

The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development recently announced that its Reservation Economic Summit, RES2021, will be held both in-person and virtually this year. The event – which includes an artisan market, trade show and business networking – will be held July 19-21 in Las Vegas.

Lost revenues

The financial losses have spread throughout the communities.

For the city of Albuquerque and the state of New Mexico, the Gathering of Nations Powwow is a huge source of revenue. With an economic impact of $22 million for Albuquerque annually, the pandemic planted a blow on the tourist, hotel and restaurant businesses that profit from the event.