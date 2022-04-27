Native American students can soon get a tuition-free education at University of California

Tuition at the University of California's campuses will be free for California residents who are from federally recognized Native American tribes, according to an internal announcement on Friday.

In a letter to UC chancellors, UC President Michael Drake said tuition and student fees will be fully covered for all California residents who are members of Native American, American Indian and Alaska Native tribes starting in fall 2022. There are more than 100 federally recognized tribes in California, according to the university system.

"The University of California is committed to recognizing and acknowledging historical wrongs endured by Native Americans," read Drake's letter.

Tuition for undergraduate students who are California residents costs about $13,000 for the 2022-2023 school year.

About 280,000 students attend the University of California's 10 campuses. Less than 1% of students at the University of California identify as American Indian or Native American. About 1.6% of Californians identify as Native American or Native Alaskan, according to the U.S. Census.

The program will be funded through state and university financial aid. Drake's letter refers to graduate and undergraduate students benefiting from the new effort.

The university notified campus chancellors of the new program last week but the Office of the President said it is working to implement the details.

"I am hopeful that this new program will benefit our students and continue to position the University of California as the institution of choice for Native American students," read the letter.

Native American enrollment in undergraduate programs remained relatively consistent in the last five years, but the university system saw an increase in Native American enrollment in doctoral and professional programs across its campuses.

Nonetheless, Native American students are underrepresented at campuses and have lower college graduation rates than their peers, according to the UC.

"At every point in the UC eligibility and enrollment pipeline, fewer students from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups are represented relative to all California 12th graders attending public schools," read a UC report from 2020.

The university system is working on outreach programs to prepare California students from underrepresented backgrounds to apply and attend college at one of its nine campuses that offer undergraduate degrees.