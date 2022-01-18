Native Americans want to ditch the name Squaw Valley. A Fresno County supervisor says context matters

As white settlers made their way west, so did the word "squaw."

Eventually, it took root in nearly 100 California place names, possibly more — Squaw Creek, Squaw Peak, Squaw Hollow, Squaw Flat.

For a historic ski resort that hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics and was once known as Squaw Valley, the reckoning came last year. Visitors are now greeted by signs welcoming them to Palisades Tahoe.

In another Squaw Valley — a landscape of rolling hills about halfway between Fresno and Kings Canyon National Park — the debate over whether to adopt a new name has pitted Native American activists against a white county supervisor.

At the heart of the battle is what "squaw" means and who decides whether it's offensive.

Roman Rain Tree, a member of the Dunlap Band of Mono Indians, is leading a campaign to change the name of the land where his ancestors lived for generations from Squaw Valley to Nuum Valley.

Nuum means "the people" in the Western Mono language.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig, who moved to the area from Orange County as a teenager, accuses Rain Tree and some of his supporters of being "outsiders."

To Rain Tree, 30, who lives about half an hour away in Fresno, "squaw" is an ugly profanity for vagina.

"When people say, 'Well, you don't live here' and get offended, I say, 'But you're living on stolen land,'" he said.

Magsig argues that there shouldn't be a blanket prohibition on the word.

"What makes something hateful is the context and how the person's heart is, who's making those statements," Magsig said, adding that it was important to understand the historical origin of the name.

Some scholars believe "squaw" came from the Algonquin language, which was spoken by many tribes on the East Coast and originally meant "woman."

But in European languages, the word morphed into something darker. It eventually spread to western areas where Indigenous tribes spoke languages unrelated to Algonquin.

Suzan Shown Harjo, president of the Morning Star Institute and a leading Native American rights advocate, said "squaw" was popularized by French and British trappers, who conscripted Indigenous women as slave laborers as early as the 1600s.

"They were calling them 'vaginas,' and they were calling them worse," said Harjo, who has been involved with the fight to change offensive names since the 1960s.

Montana, Oregon, Maine and Minnesota are among the states that have outlawed "squaw" in place names.

Six proposals to replace "squaw" are listed by the California Advisory Committee on Geographic Names, including Damalusung Lake for Squaw Lake and Paac Kü̱vü̱hü̱'k for Squaw Tank.

In November, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, who is Native American, declared the term "squaw" to be derogatory and established a task force to find replacement names for places on federal land.

There are more than 650 places on federal land that contain the term, according to a database maintained by the Board on Geographic Names.

"The term has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women," the department said in a news release.

The earliest documented appearance of the name "Squaw Valley" in Fresno County dates to Aug. 8, 1871, when the Squaw Valley School District was created, according to a report compiled by Fresno library staff.

The report cites an account that the name was inspired by an imprint shaped like a woman's moccasin in a granite rock pointing toward the valley.

Another story claims that two hunters bestowed the name in 1851 after finding only women and children in the valley, with the men having gone off to war.

For the ski resort formerly known as Squaw Valley, one origin story recorded in a newspaper article cites the murder of an Indigenous woman.

Today, the Squaw Valley in Fresno County numbers about 3,600 residents.

Rain Tree, who also has ties to the Choinumni tribe, spent summers as a child at his grandparents' home there.

As an adult, Rain Tree recorded his grandfather speaking the Mono language.

At first, the older man spoke haltingly. He had been forced to attend a boarding school where his native tongue was forbidden. But soon, the words came back, in fluid sentences.

Rain Tree was born and raised in Fresno. But his mother, Gina Charley, told him the valley was part of his DNA. When she was pregnant with him, she ate sour berries and acorns grown there.

Rain Tree is a tribal liaison for Seeds of Sovereignty, a company he co-founded with his wife to assist members of tribes that, like his, lack federal recognition.

As a leader of the coalition Rename S-Valley Fresno County, Rain Tree has held virtual town halls and gathered more than 35,000 signatures on an online petition. The ACLU is among the national advocacy groups expressing support.