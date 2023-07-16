People flocked to beaches and community pools to beat inland temperatures in the 80s and 90s on Saturday as a forecaster said “natural air conditioning” kept temperatures cooler along the coast.

The National Weather Service maintained an excessive heat warning from Saturday at 11 a.m. until 11 pm. Sunday night.

The high pressure system that caused the high temperatures will remain “nearly stationary” through Sunday and temperatures are expected to remain high overnight in inland areas, with valley and coastal areas expected to cool down slightly, said Rick Canepa, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service’s Monterey office.

The weather service also reported a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms for Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures begin to cool slightly starting Monday.

Saturday temperatures across Sonoma County ranged from mid-50s to mid-60s along the coast to low-90s inland, Canepa said.

“It’s chilly at the coast. Big difference from inland. The classic July scenario where it’s a whole lot cooler than inland,” Canepa said.

People made their way to their favorite cooling-off spots, including Dillon Beach, which sits on about 55 coastal acres on the Marin-Sonoma county line.

“At 10 a.m. the 250 parking spots were full and a line of people who were coming from inland” waited anywhere from two to four hours for a spot at the beach, said Vicki Hoefle, general manager at Dillon Beach Resort.

What looked like a “big fog bank” covered the beach, plus no wind on the balmy summer day led to “perfect conditions,” Hoefle said.

“It’s gorgeous,” she added.

This “fog bank” was an approximately 1000-foot marine layer. As a mix of air and water vapor above the ocean came in contact with cooler sea surface temperatures, the vapor condensed to form the foggy marine layer visitors saw overhead.

Those who opted to stay inland also found ways to keep cool.

By about 2:30 p.m. Saturday Ridgway Swim Center was at capacity as families flocked to the Santa Rosa city pool for summertime fun.

At the same time, Finley Aquatic Center was at about 60% capacity, as those who were turned away from Ridgway were directed there, employees said.

In Petaluma, temperatures reached mid- to upper 80s as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile in Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Guerneville and Sonoma temperatures hovered around the upper 80s to lower 90s, Canepa said.

Temperatures increased farther north, reaching low- to mid-90s in Healdsburg and mid-to upper-90s in Cloverdale.

At the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, temperatures reached a high of 91 at about 2 p.m., about 7 degrees higher than the normal high for this time of the year, which is based on an average of 30-year data, Canepa said.

