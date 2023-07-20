Five people were hospitalized Wednesday evening following a chain reaction of collisions that shut down northbound Highway 101 near Healdsburg.

Both northbound lanes were blocked for about 90 minutes at Dry Creek Road before the right lane opened just after 7:30 p.m.

All victims were in a red or burgundy vehicle that was destroyed and at least one of them was airlifted from the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The chain reaction began with a collision in the southbound lanes around 6 p.m., a CHP officer told a Press Democrat reporter at the scene Wednesday night.

Northbound drivers slowed down to see the activity in the opposite lanes and this led to a rear-end collision in the northbound lanes.

That was followed by a third collision involving the victims, who were in the northbound lanes. That was followed by a fourth collision.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were injuries in the first, second and fourth collisions.

According to the CHP, three victims suffered major injuries and at least one of them may have been unconscious when authorities arrived.

Three vehicles involved in the series of collisions are described as a Chevrolet Tahoe, Nissan Rogue and a pickup.

Northbound traffic was diverted onto Dry Creek Road.

Caltrans said northbound traffic was backed up to just north of the Healdsburg Avenue off-ramp for the duration of the incident.

