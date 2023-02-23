Nearly 100 remain without electricity in west Sonoma County after windy, wet weather

Wet and windy weather Tuesday and Wednesday was said to have caused electricity outages that affected hundreds of residents in west Sonoma County, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

As of Thursday morning, 83 customers remained without electricity, down from 388 customers said to be experiencing an outage at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The outages, some of which originated amid Tuesday’s high wind gusts and wind and wet weather Wednesday afternoon, impacted pockets of customers in west county, from north of Guerneville to north of Bodega Bay.

The largest cluster of customers, about 33, just north of Duncans Mills should expect their power to be restored by 5 p.m. Thursday, according to PG&E’s outage map. It was indicated a crew has been assigned to the outage.

Restoration is expected to come by 6 p.m. for a group of 18 customers west of Sebastopol, according to the map.

Estimated times for the remaining customers was to be determined, the map indicated.