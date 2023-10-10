Nearly 1,000 birds die after striking Chicago building

Millions of birds fly over Chicago during the fall migration season, and a number of them die after being confused by bright lights or after trying to fly through a window, but the carpet of bird carcasses outside a convention center Thursday morning shocked people who have been monitoring birds in the city for decades.

At least 961 dead birds were found outside the McCormick Place Lakeside Center, according to the Field Museum, a natural history museum about a mile north of the convention center.

Volunteers and scientists at the museum go to the convention center, which overlooks Lake Michigan and has an exterior made mainly of glass, each day during the spring and fall migration seasons to search for birds that have clattered into the building overnight.

Douglas Stotz, a senior conservation ecologist at the museum, said he was “blown away” by how many birds were migrating Wednesday night and early Thursday, as well as by how many were found dead.

The previous record had been around 200 dead birds. Some days, no birds die. The nearly 1,000 dead birds found Thursday were the most the museum had recorded in the four decades that it has been keeping track, Stotz said.

Stotz said a large number of birds were migrating that night because their travel had been delayed by unfavorable weather conditions. Before Wednesday night, the temperature had been unusually high and the birds encountered a headwind.

When the temperatures dropped and the wind shifted, a huge number of birds took advantage of the improved conditions and flew over Chicago.

Around 3:40 a.m., a small storm system moved through the city.

“The birds hit this storm and they drop out, they don’t want to fly through the storm,” Stotz said. “So they come down to the ground, and that sets up the conditions for the incredible migration we saw — and for the big kill we saw.”

A large number of dead birds were also found Thursday in other parts of downtown Chicago, said Annette Prince, director of Chicago Bird Collision Monitors.