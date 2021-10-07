Nearly 2 decades later, developers still tweaking west Petaluma neighborhood proposal

Developers of the long-sought west Petaluma subdivision at the historical Scott Ranch property have rolled out new plans, calling for smaller, solar-fed homes farther from sensitive portions of the property in the group’s latest effort to secure approval for the project.

The updated plans, announced this week, come in response to feedback during a Petaluma City Council meeting in March. As Davidon Housing Group looks to shore up majority support for the westside subdivision at the center of discussions for much of the past two decades, the group is touting a scaled-down project with lower environmental impacts.

“Although we’d already reduced our project to the absolute minimum number of homes allowable per the city’s General Plan, some members of the City Council remained concerned about the development’s proximity to Kelly Creek and its potential impacts on wildlife habitat,” Steve Abbs, vice president of Land Acquisition & Development with Davidon Homes, said in a news release. “We’ve refined our plan to address these issues and others the council raised. We’re hopeful the council will recognize the degree to which we’ve adapted our plans to meet their vision.”

The Petaluma City Council in March unanimously approved a draft environmental report on plans for the 28-home subdivision, but council members peppered developers with questions, and the project still faces an exhaustive final environmental review and vocal opposition from some neighbors.

The new plans haven’t reduced the number of homes, with developers instead opting to reduce lot sizes and square footage while shifting location of nine homes to an area farther from Kelly Creek, which runs alongside the historical westside dairy property. Project leaders say plans still call for preservation of some of the buildings, as well as the promise of growing Helen Putnam Regional Park by dozens of acres via an agreement with a neighborhood group.

The proposal would expand the park to D Street by the red barns, and would include plans for two new parking lots featuring 37 spaces, restrooms and a playground in the future.

The plans also no longer include natural gas on the site, following the Petaluma City Council’s decision to require electric-only in new construction. The new homes will be powered in part by solar-generated electricity, and smaller lot sizes will reduce water consumption at the new subdivision.

Still, the state’s new, stricter criteria for development, requiring cities to consider vehicle miles traveled in evaluating environmental impacts, could pose a challenge for the far-flung neighborhood, which sits at the western edge of Petaluma’s urban growth boundary.

Olivia Ervin, Petaluma’s principal environmental planner, said in draft comments about the project’s environmental impacts, that there were opportunities to offset the neighborhood’s high vehicle miles traveled number, including extensions of sidewalks that could connect downtown Petaluma to the westside subdivision.

Davidon Homes purchased the 58-acre property in 2004 for $7.8 million. The Walnut Creek developer initially proposed a 93-unit project, later shaving the footprint down to a 66-unit project in 2009 after substantial push-back from residents and city council. That, too, failed to win approval from city leaders, sending the company back to the drawing board in 2017.

After community-led group Kelly Creek Protection Project raised $4.1 million to purchase 44 acres of the parcel for future parkland in 2018, Davidon Homes returned with the current, 28-home proposal.

Now, even that proposal has been whittled down to make way for red-legged frogs and bolster fire protections, among other changes aimed at securing approval of a final environmental impact report.

Although the project has faced sharp neighborhood opposition since it was first introduced nearly two decades ago, some neighbors have championed the proposal as an important step toward easing the city’s housing crunch while expanding important open space parkland.

“Davidon Homes has been a cooperative and willing partner with both the community and city officials,” Kelly Creek Protection Project Director and Petaluma resident Greg Colvin said in the release. “The City of Petaluma has an opportunity to help meet the high demand for single-family homes and significantly expand parkland within its borders at no cost to the City.”

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.