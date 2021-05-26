Nearly $34 million from feds allotted for Santa Rosa’s new Fountaingrove fire station, fire resiliency and mitigation

Santa Rosa will have access to a nearly $34 million pot of federal money as it continues to rebuild from the 2017 fires and harden defenses against future flames. And one of the city’s signature projects, the new fire station in Fountaingrove that has yet to break ground, stands be a main beneficiary.

The funding stream is in addition to the $95 million secured by the city last year in its settlement with PG&E over the utility’s role in the 2017 firestorm, which claimed the previous Santa Rosa Fire Station 5.

City leaders had anticipated that a sizable share of the remaining settlement funds, about $27 million, would be needed to cover the replacement station. If the city’s plans go through, however, the new federal money will likely cover the cost of an increasingly expensive station rebuild, now reported at $23 million.

The city council will discuss the best use of the new funds at a July 13 meeting where it will also weigh in on the remainder of the PG&E settlement. Still, city officials signaled they’re aiming to replace the new station and that the federal money will be a big help.

They met Tuesday with Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena at the site of the former Station 5 to hail the funding allocation, which came to $33,988,033 and 19 cents.

Thompson helped push the new funding through a federal disaster funding package. The legislation included $212 million for California. More than half that total, $124 million, went to unmet needs in the recovery from the 2017 fires. And of that figure, the vast majority, $99 million, was slated for Sonoma County and a part of the city of Napa.

“My plan is to just keep working to get all the help we can get,” Thompson said, citing the need for stronger for wildfire mitigation and defense in the face of increasingly catastrophic infernos.

“Prevention is important if we can figure out how to get ahead of this,” he said.

The money comes through the federal Community Development Block Grant program, but will be administered by state government.

In the wake of the Tubbs fire, firefighters in Fountaingrove have been operating out of a small temporary station on Parker Hill Road. The new station is planned for nearby, where Stagecoach Road meets Fountaingrove Parkway.

It is slated to be nearly twice as large as its $4.6 million predecessor, while also situated in spot city officials say is safer, down the hill from the old site which was battered the fierce winds that drove the Tubbs fire’s growth.

Councilwoman Victoria Fleming, who represents that part of the city, hailed the funding promise as a step closer to constructing a new fire base that has been tied up in a slow-moving bureaucratic process.

“This is the culmination of a years long process to make sure that all of Santa Rosa has protection from fires,” Fleming said.

“I’m sure that the residents of Fountaingrove and anybody who would be downstream of those winds is breathing a sigh of relief today,” she said.

The city council at its July 13 meeting is slated to discuss the remainder of the PG&E settlement. In February, the council parceled out $68 million of that money, with the biggest chunk — $40 million — dumped into reserve funds depleted by the impacts of the pandemic. It also allocated $5.25 million to vegetation management, $2.75 million to wildlfire resiliency and response, $10 million to a new library in Roseland and $10 million for affordable housing.

At that point, the city lacked a plan to cover the cost of Fountaingrove’s new fire station, which area residents said was much needed as both the neighborhood and vegetation recovered and built back up. The Tubbs fire burned more than 1,600 homes in the area. More than 1,000 are in some stage of the rebuilding process, according to the latest city data.

The new station is slated for a 2-acre site that Keysight Technologies was selling to the city for about $200,000. Santa Rosa has about $2 million at its disposal for the station from insurance proceeds.

The main drivers of the new station’s ballooning price tag are construction and grading costs and other site improvements, city officials said earlier this year.

A February study by a city consultant estimated the cost of building the 10,763 square-foot station, including a 2,736 square-foot apparatus bay, at just shy of $10 million, or more than $900 per square foot. Sitework, including grading and parking lot construction, added $5.6 million.

Line items included about $500,000 for concrete, about $225,000 for the elevator and stairs to reach the new stations’s second floor. Smaller items added to the total, including shower curtain rods, four of them, estimated at $750 each.

“The reality that things have changed as far as the cost of land and labor and building materials and everything involved in building a fire station,” Councilman John Sawyer told The Press Democrat in March. “The costs have just gone up exponentially, and that is unfortunate — but it is the reality.“

