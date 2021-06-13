Nearly 4,000 illegally cultivated pot plants, dried bud eradicated in Mendocino County

More than 3,700 illegally cultivated marijuana plants were eradicated and destroyed in Potter Valley after Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant.

Four men fled the property on West Side Road and were not captured at the time the sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement Team arrived at the property on June 2, according to a news release issued by Sheriff’s Capt. Gregory Van Patten on Friday.

It was the second time several thousand cannabis plants were eradicated at the same location. The investigation revealed the land was not legally licensed or permitted to cultivate cannabis at that scale.

Three women were found in the cannabis trim room, one of whom was later determined to be 16 years old and released to county Child Protective Services.

A total of 3,741 marijuana plants were destroyed along with 115 pounds of hanging bud cannabis, according to the release.

