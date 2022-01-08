Nearly 6,000 Sonoma County customers without power after crash into transmission pole

Nearly 6,000 customers in the western Sonoma County are without power Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a transmission pole in the area of Trenton and Covey roads near Forestville.

A Redcom representative said the crash was first reported at 1:30 a.m. near 8244 Trenton Road and resulted in a power outage for residents in communities west of that location. After crashing into the pole, the vehicle then went into a house, according to Redcom.

No other information was immediately available about the vehicle driver or home.

Deanna Contreras, a spokeswoman for Pacific Gas & Electric, said the utility company is working as quickly as possible to restore power to approximately 3,915 customers located in Guerneville, Rio Nido, Cazadero, Camp Meeker, Monte Rio, Villa Grande and a few addresses in Sebastopol and Duncans Mills.

Contreras said the crash also impacted another area in the Bodega Bay and Bodega communities, affecting 1,819 customers.

“At about 1:30 am this morning, a vehicle struck a power pole holding both transmission and distribution power lines,” she said in an email.

Karly Hernandez, a PG&E spokeswoman, said the crash initially impacted 12,611 customers. The utility’s website for power outages estimates power to be restored by noon, but Hernandez said that may not be realistic since a number of repairs are necessary.

Contreras said PG&E crews are working as “safely and as quickly as possible” to restore power to customers currently without power in the areas of Guerneville, Bodega Bay and Forestville.

She said customers have been notified of a noon restoration, though that may change.

“Crews are still assessing the damage, so we do not have a final estimated time all customers will have power,” she said. “We have already restored power to more than 6,600 customers with different methods, including switching loads from one power line to another.”

Contreras said crews will have to replace the transmission pole, “so there could be momentary power disruptions throughout the day, as part of the restoration process.” Crews will be repairing the equipment at 8132 Grape Ave. in Forestville, she added.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

