Nearly 80 years later, treasured memento coming home to Sonoma County for Veterans Day

The bracelet flew to England on a U.S. military transport plane. Eighty years later, it’s coming home the same way.

Buried for decades in a farm field in the east of England, it recently grabbed the attention of a gentleman named Stefan Fulcher as he swept the newly plowed field in Suffolk with a metal detector.

The bracelet read “Richard M. Francis,” and below the name was a series of numerals that appeared to be a military ID number. On the back was printed, “Love Marion.”

A love story, a war adventure and a mystery, all etched onto one small piece of metal.

After some sleuthing by a network of dedicated amateur researchers, the trinket’s owner — and the woman who bestowed the gift on him — were revealed. So was Deborah Francis, the oldest of their three children, who lives in Santa Rosa and is waiting for the item to arrive in the mail, after the U.S. Air Force carries it back from England on a ceremonial flight.

The Brits who cared for the bracelet upon its unearthing were hoping it would reach Deborah by Veterans Day. The truth is that she’s in no hurry to receive it.

“The longer this takes, the better,” Deborah Francis, 73, said this week. “Because it’s so full of heart right now. The three of us kids are sharing it. I’m gone between (Tuesday) and Friday, and I’m almost hoping it doesn’t arrive.”

Richard Francis and Marion Chandler grew up in Massachusetts, about 20 miles north of Boston — he in Reading, she in Woburn. They met as teenagers when Marion arrived one night to babysit Richard’s sister’s children, and they quickly became sweethearts. They got married after the war, had children and built a life in Sunnyvale, where Richard took a job as a United Airlines mechanic.

World War II could have upended all of it. Richard enlisted in the Army Air Forces and was dispatched to the RAF Eye airfield, about midway between Norwich and Ipswich. There he put his mechanical skills to use servicing the heavy bombers of the 490th Bombardment Group — first B-24 Liberators, then B-17 Flying Fortresses.

In 1944 and 1945, the 490th supported the D-Day landings, attacked German oil refineries and munitions factories, targeted enemy communication lines during the Battle of the Bulge and carried food to flooded areas of the Netherlands following V-E Day.

Richard Francis helped keep the Allied war machine tuned. But he accomplished some of it without his cherished bracelet after losing it at the airfield. He returned to Massachusetts after the war, and he and Marion wed — but not until 1947. First Richard had to heal from a serious small-plane accident that killed the pilot, his friend.

Deborah Francis was born in 1948. She and her siblings — sister Sandi and brother Ric — had never known about the lost piece of jewelry, and their parents presumably put it out of mind. Richard died in 2001, Marion in 2011.

Meanwhile, RAF Eye closed in 1963. The airfield was converted to an industrial estate that included a natural gas pumping station and the world’s first energy plant fueled by poultry litter. Acres of farmland were returned to the Baldwin family, which had owned and operated it before the war. It was there that the bracelet caught Fulcher’s eye.

Jacqueline Aling, who represents a historical team that calls itself the 490th Bomb Group Memorial Group, took the lead in tracking down Richard Francis’ family. When she hit a dead end, she contacted Uwe Benkel, a tireless German researcher who helps locate unverified World War II crash sites, planes and airmen. Benkel in turn reached out to Iain Walker, who lives near Schenectady, New York, and has developed a similar obsession since Benkel helped him find the spot where Walker’s grandfather’s plane went down in Germany in 1941.

Walker runs a nonprofit, Get It Home United, that helps connect families to misplaced war memorabilia. Since June 2020, he said, the organization has cracked 41 cases, with another 20-25 ongoing. He was the one who tracked down Deborah Francis through genealogical sources. But he still had to get her to listen.

“I started cold calling, which is sort of a 50-50 endeavor,” Walker told The Press Democrat. “People are a little skeptical, like, how do I know this isn’t a scam? I tell them, ‘This is how you know: I’m not gonna ask you for anything.’”

Deborah, who has lived in Santa Rosa since 1982, admitted she initially ignored the calls from unfamiliar names. When she finally spoke to Walker, the description of her parents’ small keepsake overwhelmed her.

“In the beginning — because I’ve settled with it a little more — it was very emotional,” Francis said. “I called my sister, and we were both in tears over the phone. It brought another part of their world to us that we didn’t know about. We call it ‘embracing the bracelet,’ but we know it’s really embracing them.”

The bracelet allowed Deborah to see her parents at their most hopeful, the devoted young woman presenting her boyfriend with a reminder of what awaited him back home should he survive the war that would define a generation.

“I used to always look at their wedding pictures,” Deborah said. “They were just a very loving couple. And we all got raised well, with the manners they taught us.”

When the package arrives from the U.S. Air Force, Deborah plans to Facetime her sister so they can share the big reveal.

Those famed Francis manners have limits, though. Ric wound up with their father’s Army dog tags and some of his military decorations, Deborah said. Sandi got the largest cache of family photos. Deborah Francis intends to hang on to the bracelet.

“Because they have a lot of other memorabilia. And I am the oldest,” she said with a laugh. “I used to beat them up when I was a kid.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.