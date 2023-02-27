An 89-mile section of Highway 101 through Mendocino and Humboldt counties has been closed due to snow, according to Caltrans.

The closure extends from Sprowl Creek Road in Garberville to Uva Drive in Redwood Valley.

Multiple vehicles on the route are stuck in snow and there is one report of a vehicle that spun out near Laytonville, according to Caltrans.

At about 7 a.m., Highway 101 was fully closed from Uva Drive to Haehl Creek Bridge, just south of Willits. About 50 minutes later, the closure was extended up to Garberville.

As of 9 a.m., there was no estimated time of reopening.

California Highway 20, which spans 34 miles between Fort Bragg and Willits, is also closed due to snowy conditions.

Willits Police Chief Fabian Lizarraga said it was snowing in the area Monday morning, and about 3 to 4 inches were on the ground.

The snow stopped by 9 a.m., but Lizarraga said there is a lot of cloud cover, so it could begin to rain or snow any time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

