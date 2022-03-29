Nearly two years after George Floyd's death, fallout over police response to unrest continues

In Denver, demonstrators who protested after George Floyd was killed were awarded $14 million in a lawsuit after jurors found that police violated their constitutional rights. A biting report in Minneapolis, where ex-officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd, concluded this month that police and local officials badly fumbled their response to the protests. And in Austin, 19 police officers were hit with criminal charges last month, accused of using excessive force during demonstrations there.

Nearly two years after Floyd's death ignited nationwide protests, police and local officials across America continue to face fallout over their response. Numerous reports, including the recent Minneapolis review, have criticized departments for mishandling the unrest. Civil and criminal cases have taken aim at officers' use of force in those frenzied days.

"The summer of 2020, in terms of the police response to demonstrations, was unlike any other summer we have seen in recent history," said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, a group that works with departments nationwide. "And the consequences … are all coming out now."

The viral video of Floyd gasping for air under Chauvin's knee spurred what became a summer of protest. The demonstrations were overwhelmingly peaceful, according to researchers and law enforcement officials, though some cities experienced spasms of violence and property damage, including Minneapolis, Portland, Oregon, and Kenosha, Wisconsin. Police across the country also reported scores of injuries to officers.

But the law enforcement response to the protests drew widespread criticism. Police were repeatedly filmed using force on protesters demonstrating against police brutality. A Washington Post investigation found that at least eight people were partially blinded after being hit by police projectiles.

Police leaders, city officials and unions have defended the response, saying they were facing an unprecedented event. After the Austin indictments were announced, Police Chief Joseph Chacon said he was disappointed, adding that officers were working "under the most chaotic of circumstances in May of 2020."

In Denver, a civil trial this month centered on allegations that police responded to protests with an "indiscriminate use of excessive force." Attorneys for the demonstrators believe it was the first case focusing on the police response in 2020 to go to trial, while some others have been settled or remain pending.

In court documents, the demonstrators said police "appeared only interested in intimidating and punishing protestors with their 'less-lethal' weapons."

"Free speech and peaceful assembly were under assault," they wrote.

On Friday, a jury agreed the protesters' constitutional rights were violated and awarded them a combined $14 million.

Claire Sannier, one of the plaintiffs, said in an interview during the three-week trial that the police response was "almost immediately vastly more aggressive and confrontational than anything I'd ever seen" at previous demonstrations. Sannier said that at one point, she was "tear gassed while on my knees with my hands up."

"This was just so much justification for what we were angry and sad about," said Sannier, 31, a software engineer and co-chair of the Denver chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. "The only response the police had to our challenge to them to be less brutal was to brutalize us."

Attorneys who represented the city in the case pushed back and defended the officers' actions.

Police "faced a challenging environment in responding to the protests which … officers perceived as a riotous mob condition at different times," the attorneys wrote in a court filing last month.

Thousands of people converged on downtown Denver in late May and early June 2020 to demonstrate, the attorneys said in court documents, and "with this protected protest activity also came individuals engaging in violence and destruction."

The attorneys disagreed with "the characterization [that] the protestors were largely peaceful," saying police faced dangerous attacks from people lobbing "chunks of concrete, rocks, canned items, bottles, golf balls, fireworks, and mortars" at them. Dozens of officers were injured, they said, and hundreds of instances of property damage were reported.

Stanford Smith, another plaintiff who attended the protests while a student, said he was hit by tear gas without warning. Recounting the "excruciating pain" from the gas, Smith said he was not violent at any point and sympathizes with any officers hurt during the demonstrations. But police, he said, should still have done a better job managing the crowds.