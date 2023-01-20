Negotiations to save 120-foot tree with bald eagle’s nest in Mendocino County have yet to begin

Negotiations related to saving a 120-foot pine from being cut down in Mendocino County have yet to start after the utility last week granted yet another reprieve for the tree, which is home to an active bald eagle’s nest, the Center for Biological Diversity said Wednesday.

Activists had gathered for weeks this month on a 186-acre private ranch along Ridgeway Highway in Potter Valley in attempts to save the 120-foot ponderosa pine — to which they even pledged to chain themselves to. PG&E considers the tree a fire danger and wants to cut down.

Despite obtaining the U.S. Fish and Wildfire permit necessary to cut down the tree, PG&E agreed Jan. 12 to put the chainsaws down temporarily amid negotiations with the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians and other environmental groups.

The permit was then placed on hold until August, when nesting season ends.

“The Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians requested government-to-government consultation with (Fish and Wildlife) to find a solution, but such talks have not yet started,” said Peter Galvin of the Tucson, Arizona-based environmental advocacy nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity in a news release Thursday.

“I’m glad the eagle protectors kept the chainsaws away long enough for the eagles to return to their nest,” Michael Hunter, chairman of the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians, said in the release.

