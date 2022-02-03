Neighbors, owner react to fire that destroyed historic Petaluma home

The cause of the raging fire that brought down one of Petaluma’s oldest homes this week is still under investigation, but neighbors and even the property owner say it was only a matter of time.

Built in 1870 but reduced to ashes before 6 a.m. Monday morning, the historic Tunstall House had in recent years become a haven for homeless residents, dozens of whom have taken up residence in the surrounding Cedar Grove property through the years.

The land backs up to homes along Rocca Drive in north-central Petaluma, and has been the source of considerable ire from neighbors, who have called police nearly 150 times in the past three years to report trespassing, theft, fires and more in the long-abandoned and geographically isolated parcel.

“My thoughts were, with the homeless being out there, it was surely going to happen,” said former North Bay Construction Co. owner John Barella, who along with his wife, Andrea Barella, has owned the Cedar Grove property for the past decade. “They’ve had four or five fires out there. One in the house prior. I’ve been concerned about the Rocca neighborhood – everybody getting burned out.”

By the time the Petaluma Fire Department responded to the 4:54 a.m. Monday call, the historic home was engulfed in flames, and portions of the building had already collapsed, according to a news release from the Petaluma Fire Department.

Trouble with site access, exacerbated by planned maintenance work on a defunct train track crossing for Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit, forced firefighters to deploy hoses through a neighbor’s yard along Rocca Drive, delaying the response, according to the release.

In the aftermath, fire investigators got to work, teaming with the Petaluma Police Department to probe for clues, police Lt. Tim Lyons said. Citing the ongoing investigation, Fire Marshal Jessica Power was not ready Tuesday to reveal any findings, including whether investigators suspected the fire was human caused.

Lyons said his first priority was to ensure nobody was killed in the fire.

“As of right now, I’ve not heard that they’ve found anything,” Lyons said.

Reduced to a smoldering pile of embers, the Tunstall House was recorded as a total loss. Damage to the already crumbling home was estimated at $100,000, and Petaluma historians this week lamented the disappearance of one of the city’s oldest homes.

“This is very sad, but not unexpected news,” said historian Katherine Rinehart. “I pass the Cedar Grove site weekly as I take SMART up to SSU I can’t help but wonder, ‘What if someone had thought to fix up the house way back as plans to develop the property played out rather than walking away and leaving the property fall to wrack and ruin?’ This situation highlights Petaluma’s need for a demolition by neglect ordinance along with incentives that support historic preservation.”

Neighbors have also singled out Barella for blame, with some even contemplating a lawsuit after years of harassment from residents at the abandoned property.

“Our neighbors four doors down moved because nobody was doing anything about it,” said Chad Greenlief, who lives with his wife and children on Rocca Drive. “They couldn’t handle it any more.”

Barella bristled at the notion that he was to blame for the loss, saying he has spent roughly $200,000 maintaining the property since he bought it in 2011. He said he annually signs a trespass letter with Petaluma Police, giving them permission to check and clear the property.

“I go out there and check the property periodically, and every time I catch people out there, I call the police,” Barella said.

The city ordered Barella to clean up the property in 2013, and followed up with permits to demolish several aging buildings after determining they were not of historic significance.

Through the years, Barella said the city has asked him to install a fence around the home. But he has constantly had to repair the fence after break-ins. After multiple calls, and despite his annual renewal of a no-trespass letter with the Petaluma Police Department, Barella said the city lost its appetite to police the area.

“I think something should be done, but the city’s going to have to decide that,” Barella said.

A longtime construction magnate and philanthropist, Barella agreed to sell North Bay Construction to Ghilotti Construction Co., in 2010, saying he wanted to focus on real estate development full time. Not long after, he bought the Cedar Grove property out of bankruptcy, but so far has failed to get any project off the ground at the site.

It’s a characterization Barella disputed in a phone interview Tuesday morning. Although he acknowledges plans have fallen through, including a partnership with a developer that planned to build a subdivision on the property, Barella said he has never formally applied for a permit to build anything at the property.