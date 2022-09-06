Neighbors say deadly Mill Fire ignited at lumber mill, a source of tension in Weed

The giant green warehouse known as Shed 17 loomed across the railroad tracks from Debbie Cummins’ Alamo Avenue home since she moved there in 1988.

On Friday, she and dozens of her neighbors watched in terror as the building turned into a giant plume of black smoke and flames.

The first 911 calls came in just after 12:45 p.m.

“Report of a fully involved commercial structure fire,” a dispatcher relayed to firefighters, according to archived radio traffic. “This will be at the mill near the fire station.”

Minutes later, a firefighter replied: “This is the entire Shed 17. Probably 50,000 square feet. Fire is now jumping Highway 97, with a strong south wind. We’re gonna need at least three alarms on this.”

Within minutes, powerful winds blew the fire into Weed’s historically Black neighborhood, Lincoln Heights, just to the north of Cummins’ home. Dozens of homes burned to the foundations. The fire eventually burned more than 6 square miles. Two women died.

The mill referenced in the radio traffic was Roseburg Forest Products’ sprawling lumber mill on the north side of Weed — a fixture in the community since the late 1800s, and now one of the focal points in a Cal Fire investigation into what the agency calls the Mill Fire.

Where exactly the fire started remains a mystery. Cal Fire hasn’t yet identified its origin, and officials with Oregon-based Roseburg told The Sacramento Bee they’re cooperating with Cal Fire’s investigation. They told the San Francisco Chronicle that the ruined warehouse was used to store unused equipment. The company didn’t respond to requests for comment Monday for this story.

Weed Mayor Kim Greene and Councilwoman Susan Tavalero say they heard the fire began on the Roseburg property. Numerous residents of this city of 2,600 have heard the same.

Cummins has no doubts.

“It started here,” she said Saturday, pointing toward the still smoldering pile of twisted girders and mangled sheet metal — all that remained of Shed 17. “That building.”

If investigators determine that the fire did start there, the tragedy marks a potentially difficult new chapter in the sometimes contentious relationship between the city and the lumber mill that has served as Weed’s economic backbone for more than a century.

With a staff of about 140, the mill, which produces wood veneer products and has a wood-fired power plant that generates electricity, remains one of the largest employers in the city an hour south of the Oregon border.

The mill — once owned by timber baron Abner Weed, the city’s namesake — went through a succession of owners before Oregon-based Roseburg acquired it in the 1980s.

Environmentalists, neighborhood groups and the city itself have battled Roseburg for much of the past two decades over concerns about air pollution and the city’s water supply.

If it turns out Roseburg is responsible for starting the Mill Fire, the company is going to need to act quickly to help those who lost everything, said Bruce Shoemaker, a founding member of a group that contested a company proposal to sell a water source the town had used to a private company.

He said affordable housing is hard to come by — an ongoing problem since the 2014 Boles Fire destroyed nearly one-third of the city’s housing stock.

“These people need places to live,” he said. “They don’t need (homes) five years from now, after a long lawsuit.”

Environmentalists fight power plant

Weed City Councilman Bob Hall has been in the middle of recent fights over Roseburg’s plans.

“They think I want to close the mill down, and I don’t,” Hall said. “I really don’t. I just want them to be good neighbors.”

Hall’s fight with Roseburg began back in 2006, when the company proposed building a new power generation facility that would burn wood chips. The heat from the burning would generate steam to spin turbines and create electricity.

Hall, who lives near the site, was worried about air pollution from the cogeneration plant wafting into surrounding neighborhoods. Residents in the working-class neighborhood had long suffered from health problems and had higher rates of cancer, said Hall, a former nurse.

Hall became allies with local environmental groups that filed suit in an unsuccessful effort to block the plant, arguing that it would foul the air and create enormous noise pollution problems.

Hall said his work with what he called “tree huggers” wasn’t exactly popular in the timber town, where many were still angry over environmentalists gaining protections for the northern spotted owl, a move that they blamed for curtailing logging in much of the surrounding forests. Other mills around the region had already closed.