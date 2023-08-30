Nepalese chef of Windsor’s Himalayan Restaurant does it all for the customers

The Himalayan Restaurant located near the Windsor Town Green has won the Best Indian/ Himalayan Restaurant for The Press Democrat’s Best Of Sonoma County for the last three years.

The people of Sonoma County and of Windsor have spoken. They love the local spot Himalayan Restaurant located near the Windsor Town Green. This restaurant has been picked, by readers, as the Best Indian/ Himalayan Restaurant for The Press Democrat’s Best Of Sonoma County for the last three years.

But chef and owner Bishnu Pandey, doesn’t look to the multiple local awards and honorable mentions as the only proof his restaurant is worth trying. For him, in-person client compliments and having multiple regulars come back to order his classic Nepalese and Indian dishes, is the ultimate authority that he and his are doing it right.

The restaurant has been able to stay afloat during pandemic closures and despite rising costs associated with inflation. That’s something Pandey has chalked up to putting his heart and passion behind his business.

Leaving Asia for the U.S.

Pandey has had years of experience working in the hospitality industry and interacting with customers. Originally from Nepal, he worked at a Holiday Inn, the Hyatt Hotel and then to the Hilton in Nuwakot, Bagmati Province, Nepal

The reason he went into the hospitality industry was because he said it would provide him with a stable income and it was a way to get his foot in the door, and eventually, he hoped to level up by growing into bigger roles. He left Nepal in 2000 and settled in Dubai until 2005 where he worked for the Burj Al Arab hotels. Then, in 2006, he moved to the United States seeking a better opportunities in the industry he loved.

Once in the states, he lived in Florida, Virginia and then California in 2009. Pandey said he mainly moved to the Golden State because of the weather. Then, in 2014, he finally moved to Windsor where he began working at the Himalayan Restaurant.

The restaurant has been open since 2010 and was originally owned by Rabin Lama, who hired Pandey as the restaurant’s executive chef. Pandey was able to play with recipes and was able to expand the preexisting menu.

At his point in his career, Pandey was already familiar with recipes and understanding what makes a dish work. He also took a food and beverage course while in Napal, which helped him learn to balance flavors.

Pandey has experience working at Italian restaurants, Mediterranean, American and almost every type, which he says has not only helped his cooking, but he’s more knowledgeable about ingredients and how dishes are prepared.

Falling in love with food

Pandey loves to cook because he can put his own twist on it.

“When you're cooking something, it is not something you're cooking with your hand and your eyes. You're seeing from your eyes but the cooking has to come from your soul,” he said.

Pandey was raised in a family dedicated to restaurants and hospitality, and this served as inspiration for him. His interest in food came from his mom. That, and patience.

“I still remember my first cooking experience ... (I made) steamed rice, jaag, dal lentils and potato chutney, which was good,” he said of that first meal he made at 9 years old. He also received compliments on his dishes from his mom and sisters.

The family would often make chicken, vegetable or goat curry with steamed rice and lentils in their family kitchen.

“The very famous food we eat at home with the dal lentil, tomato chutneys … these are the basic common things we eat it and my mom used to prepare it,” he said.

Pandey said he tries to cook as healthy as possible, especially by offering vegan and gluten-free options. He tries to use less oil and less butter in order for his dishes to be as heart-healthy as they can be. Speaking from personal experience, he said it has been difficult to find local eateries that offer tasty and healthy meals that he and his wife love.

Because of this, he had added gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options to the menu at the Himalayan Restaurant

“Anybody can come and enjoy our types of food because we have lots of selections (that cater to dietary preferences) so people can come, be happy and enjoy the food, and have a good memory,” Pandey said.

There’s something for everyone here

The restaurant offers vegetable and chicken samosas, which are very popular appetizers among hungry patrons. Other items include an organic mixed salad with raisins and homemade mango dressing, lentil soup that is both vegan and gluten-free. And of course, Chicken Tikka Masala is one of the most requested dishes and one of Pandey’s favorites as well.

Another of the chef’s favorites is the Lamb Shank Curry. The braised lamb is slowly cooked with potato plus Himalayan herbs and spices. There are nine naan options including plain, butter, cheese, garlic cilantro, garlic basil, garlic cinnamon and garlic cheese.