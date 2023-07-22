Nervous Republicans turn to New Hampshire in hopes of stopping Trump

HUDSON, N.H.— They acknowledge Donald Trump's dominance, but weary Republicans across New Hampshire — even inside the governor's office — are fighting to stop the former president from winning the first-in-the-nation primary.

For now, however, they're relying on little more than hope and prayers.

Look no further than Mike Pence, Trump's former vice president, who repeatedly appealed to voters' faith this week as he tried to resurrect his anemic presidential campaign while courting a few dozen voters in a former state lawmaker's backyard.

“I truly do believe that different times call for different leadership,” Pence told his modest crowd. “I know you all are going to do your job, because I have faith. I have faith in the American people.”

More than a dozen high-profile Republicans are looking to New Hampshire, the state long known for shining on political underdogs, to help stop Trump's march toward a third consecutive Republican presidential nomination. But so far, none has cracked the veneer of inevitability that has followed Trump through the early states on the presidential primary calendar despite — or perhaps because of — his mounting legal challenges.

A significant portion of the Republican electorate remains open to a new presidential nominee with less baggage than Trump. But months after many of them entered the race, there is little sign that the former president's rivals are breaking through.

The strongest Trump alternative on paper, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has already begun to lay off staff amid unexpected financial challenges and stagnant poll numbers. Others have failed to break out of the single digits in early polls. And as Trump braces for the possibility of a third criminal indictment, his hold on the party appears to be stronger than ever.

Pence, perhaps more than anyone, has been dragged down by the powerful undertow of Trumpism that has reshaped the political landscape for much of the last decade.

Pence barely registered in a new poll released this week by the University of New Hampshire. And he admitted this week that he does not yet have enough donors to qualify for the opening presidential debate next month, an extraordinary position for a former vice president to find himself in. During multiple stops in New Hampshire this week, he appealed to voters to donate even $1 to boost his numbers.

“Obviously, he wishes he was doing better," said New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. "You're not going to find a better character and a better person than someone like Mike Pence. He’s just such a great guy. But his message, for whatever reason, isn’t quite resonating with folks."

Pence has managed to draw the wrath of Trump loyalists and critics alike.

Among those who dislike Trump, Pence is viewed as a Trump acolyte who enabled his bad behavior for four years. And those who love Trump blame Pence for not blocking the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory on Jan. 6, 2021 — a power that the former vice president did not have.

Trump loyalists infamously chanted, “Hang Mike Pence” while storming the U.S. Capitol and his political standing within the Republican Party has never recovered.

“I think Mike Pence is genuinely destroyed,” said former New Hampshire GOP chair Jennifer Horn. “He cannot win. There’s no circumstance and no race that Mike Pence will ever win. It’s sad.”

New Hampshire, a state that has traditionally shied away from the type religious conservatism Pence espouses, would be an unlikely staging ground for a comeback for the evangelical Christian who launched his 2024 campaign in Iowa. Still, politicians of all stripes have managed to break through over the years in a state that has often rewarded those willing to invest time and attention.

Former President Bill Clinton became the “comeback kid” after finishing second here in 1992. The state also helped resurrect Republican John McCain's struggling campaign in 2008. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a religious conservative like Pence, scored a strong second place finish in 2016.

Still, the road to relevance for anyone not named Trump in 2024 will be steep.

Pence is essentially trying to reinvent himself as he reintroduces himself to New Hampshire voters. He and his staff have embraced a new mantra: “He is well-known but not known well.”

At his first New Hampshire stop this week, Pence largely avoided talking about his years as vice president and did not utter Trump's name. He introduced himself this way: “I'm Mike Pence. I'm from Indiana. And I'm running for president.”

Pence's message on the stump is a throwback of sorts to the GOP's conservative platform before Trump's big-government populism took over.