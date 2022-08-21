Nevada County evacuations lifted as firefighters gain ground on Pleasant Fire

Residents were able to return to their homes as a wildfire burning in Nevada County continued to be brought under control Sunday.

Threats to structures had been mitigated as of Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire.

All evacuations for the Pleasant Fire were lifted, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook in a Saturday night update.

The Pleasant Fire erupted about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way. It was at 30% containment and 48 acres in size as of a 7:10 a.m. Sunday update, an increase of just one acre from the night before.

Cal Fire said in a 6 p.m. Saturday tweet that crews had stopped the forward progress of the fire.

Mandatory evacuations were first put in place along McKitrick Road. A later alert from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office noted that “Zone NCO-E075” was split and included another mandatory order.

“All residents NORTH of Newtown Road in zone NCO-E075-A are now under an EVACUATION ORDER. Residents SOUTH of Newtown Road in zone NCO-E075-B remain under an Evacuation WARNING.”

Residents were advised to visit Community.Zonehaven.com for updates.

The Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City opened as a temporary evacuation point. The Nevada County fairgrounds opened for animal evacuations, according to the Sheriff’s Office.