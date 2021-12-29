Subscribe

Nevada governor declaring emergency due to Tahoe-area storms

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 29, 2021, 11:22AM
Updated 2 hours ago

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Gov. Steve Sisolak plans to declare a state of emergency due to snow and storm conditions affecting travel in the Lake Tahoe area of northern Nevada.

A statement released Tuesday night by Sisolak's office said the emergency declaration will allow state officials to order vehicles traveling in on mountain highways to turn around and return to lower elevations until weather conditions subside and the roadways are safe to use.

“This will help prevent motorists from becoming stranded overnight on the roadways, potentially running out of gas in subfreezing temperatures without access to emergency services," the statement said.

It said U.S. 50 and State Routes 207 and 28 were experiencing long delays and dangerous conditions and that authorities need to be able to clear the roadways to make room for emergency vehicles and snow plows.

