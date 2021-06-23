Nevius: Why Raiders Nassib’s coming out is huge. For everyone.

We should get one thing clear right away.

Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib is not the first gay player in the NFL. Of course there were others. More, I would guess, than we ever imagined.

Former 49er Dave Kopay announced he was gay back in 1975, although after he retired. Others, like Missouri defensive end Michael Sam, also came out. Sam, a seventh-round NFL draft choice, never played in a regular season game.

But Nassib is the first to say it during his career. Making him the first “out” gay active player in the 101-year history of the league. And note, he’s no rookie. He’s a five-year NFL vet. He’s arguably in the midst of his career.

So why do this? Wouldn’t it be easier to just stay quiet, play out the games and live your life on the quiet down-low?

After all, what effect is it going to have?

To which I would say: The effect is huge. And not just for Nassib. For everyone.

You know, it wasn’t so long ago that American public opinion wouldn’t have been as supportive as it is now to someone like Nassib.

In 2004, a Pew Research poll showed that 60% of Americans opposed same sex marriage and 31% were in favor.

By 2019, the numbers were reversed, 61% for and 31% against.

So there are a lot of LBGTQ people who clearly remember the days when they felt they had to live their lives in secret.

Warriors CEO Rick Welts famously came out as the first gay NBA executive on the front page of The New York Times in 2011. Before then, his life was a secret. When his partner died of AIDS in 1994, Welts came to work the next day. He felt he couldn’t even take a day off to grieve, lest he arouse suspicion.

Today Welts is married and a member of the NBA Hall of Fame, which welcomed him with open arms.

What happened? How, in such a short time, did Americans come to change their minds? Being gay has gone from a “wedge” issue to a “whatever” issue. How?

I’d say it is Carl Nassib, and the thousands who declared themselves before him.

You know, when our son told us he was gay, he was in high school, I remember hugging him and saying, “It is going to be all right.”

And I wished that I felt as confident as I sounded. I was concerned that he’d be harassed and bullied. I hoped it wasn’t a life-long burden.

And he was harassed and bullied some. He probably didn’t even tell us about all of the times. But he also got remarkable support from high school and college students his age.

And he didn’t seem different to us. He was funny and smart and captain of the swim team. I could watch and see people taking him for granted. Yep, gay. So what’s up for the weekend?

And now, he’s not only a successful adult, when we all went to Father’s Day brunch we were laughing so loudly other tables turned to look at us. Tough break guys, we’re a close family.

I always remember what a guy at the Human Rights Commission said when I asked him about why attitudes had changed so much. He said he’d had variations on this conversation more than once.

“I’m against same sex marriage,” someone would say. “But Bob at work is gay, and he’s a great guy.”

You don’t change attitudes with legislation or executive orders. You do it one person at a time with individual experience.

And that’s making all the difference.

In some ways, Nassib is also important because sports has been kind of the last bastion. Someone who is gay, particularly a guy, gets saddled with the rep that they can’t play sports.

And football, macho and rough, is the quintessential “bro sport.” For someone like Nassib to come out and be on an NFL team, is the best answer to critics ever.

Besides, who says gay people can’t play sports?

A friend of mind tells a story (and I hope I have this straight) of when he realized being gay didn’t mean being poor at sports.

He was playing in a San Francisco recreational softball league and his team held a practice. However, when they got to the field, a gay men’s team was already there.

A compromise was proposed. They could play a practice game.

Great. And all went well until one of the men stepped to the plate. He got the pitch he wanted and laid into it. It sailed over the outfielder’s head, beyond the other boundary and into a ravine.

It turned out to be Glenn Burke, the first Major League Player to come out as gay.

And that guy could hit.

