A new, three-person administrative team will replace the Analy High School executive team that resigned earlier this year, officials said Friday.

West Sonoma County Union High School District Superintendent Chris Meredith welcomed Principal Chuck Wade, along with vice principals Giana De Persiis Vona and Patricia “Trish” Delzell, who will lead the Sebastopol school starting in August.

Analy High’s former leadership team — Principal Shauna Ferdinandson, and vice principals Erin Elliot, Ricardo Alcala and Rachel Lasek — resigned in April. The educators declined to comment at the time why they resigned.

The move drew concern among the school’s community and was followed by the teacher’s union demanding Meredith’s leadership style be evaluated.

Wade, the high school’s new principal, previously served for 10 years with the Sonoma County Office of Education. He was most recently its director of college and career readiness, an area which Meredith said is hoped to grow at the school.

He also was a high school teacher for 13 years.

Wade is “committed to eliminating the predictability ― by race, class, gender, or other demographic factors ― of students secondary success,” Meredith said in a news release Friday.

Vona, who has been with the West Sonoma district for 22 years, was a creative writing instructor in the district’s adult education program. She has been teaching English and creative writing at Laguna High School since 2008.

“She is committed to supporting Analy’s thriving high school program, and to helping maintain a school culture where our young people can develop their love for learning in an environment in which they feel valued and recognized,” the release said.

Delzell was an assistant principal at Comstock Middle School in Santa Rosa and the Department Chair of Special Education at Piner High School.

“I have some very fundamental educational values that drive my integrity as an administrator,” she said in the release.

“I have always prided myself in my open door, open mind, active listener kind of administrator. I build strong relationships with students, staff and teachers, and listen to family needs.”

The new hires will use their experience in collaboration with school leadership to work on college and career readiness, proactive restorative practices and professional development for staff members, Meredith said in the release.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.