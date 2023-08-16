The legal battle over Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Stinson Beach property escalated further late last week, when attorneys for Michael Klein — the co-trustee of Feinstein's trust — filed a combative response to a petition submitted in June by Feinstein's daughter.

The original petition argued that, as the sole beneficiary of a trust set up by her now-deceased husband Richard Blum, Sen. Feinstein is entitled to sell the family's multimillion-dollar Stinson Beach property, and that she did indeed want to sell the property as soon as possible. The petition noted that her daughter Katherine Feinstein, too, wanted to sell the property "expeditiously." Sen. Feinstein was replaced by Katherine as co-trustee in 2022, serving alongside Klein, Blum's longtime lawyer.

In the June filing, Katherine Feinstein alleged that Klein did not want to sell the Stinson Beach property, going against the senator's wishes and instead aligning with Blum's three daughters (Feinstein's step-daughters) who "wish to make use of Stinson Beach during Senator Feinstein's lifetime and after her death at her expense."

In the Aug. 10 filing, attorneys representing Klein countered with a number of significant allegations of their own, including that Katherine and her husband Rick Mariano have attempted to maneuver around Klein and make "unilateral" decisions about the trust, despite Klein's co-trustee title and Mariano having no legal authority over the trust.

According to the filing, Mariano took several steps to ready the Stinson Beach property for sale "entirely without authorization," including "showing the Stinson Beach property to realtors" and inspectors. Mariano "even hired a contractor to do work on the property in or around May and June of 2023 to prepare it for sale. This was done without Respondent's knowledge or consent and Mariano has no authority to take such actions," according to the filing.

In addition, Klein's team alleges that "a real estate agent from Sotheby's was asked to provide a comparative market analysis and even drew up a proposed listing agreement for Stinson Beach. At no stage was [Klein] consulted, nor was he provided with a copy of either document by his Co-Trustee [Katherine Feinstein]."

The Aug. 10 filing casts new doubts on Sen. Feinstein's awareness of ongoing legal proceedings, which have stretched into multiple petitions over separate familial trusts, one of which was first reported by SFGATE in July.

This latest filing contains several carefully phrased characterizations that seem designed to cast doubt on Feinstein's personal and financial involvement in the Stinson Beach property and related assets, including that "Senator Feinstein purportedly resigned as cotrustee of the Joint Property Trust in favor of her daughter, Petitioner, on August 1, 2022." The filing goes on to say that "[t]he Co-Trustees must consider their options other than selling simply because that is purportedly what Senator Feinstein desires." Another section states that, "[w]hile [Katherine] claims that she is simply trying to carry out what Senator Feinstein has allegedly expressed to [Katherine], the co-trustees' fiduciary responsibilities require more."

The filing also alleges that, despite months of requests from Klein's attorneys, Sen. Feinstein has yet to make her jewelry available for a valuation, a necessary step toward tallying up the total assets of the trust.

The suggestive language come on the heels of Feinstein's fall at her San Francisco home on Aug. 9, which her office claimed led to a brief hospital visit but no serious injuries. It was another in a series of health scares for the 90-year-old, whose fitness to serve and mental acuity have repeatedly been called into question. Earlier this year, she missed three months of work in the Senate due to a case of shingles. Since her return to Washington D.C., the senator has had a number of concerning slip-ups in conversations with reporters, as well as during public subcommittee hearings.

Attorneys for Klein and the Feinsteins did not respond to a request for comment about the Aug. 10 filing.