New band performs benefit concert for La Luz Center in Sonoma

Local band State Fair took the stage for the first time Tuesday at the Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma for a concert to benefit La Luz Center.

The Americana band was started in fall 2020 by vocalists and guitarists Tanner Walle and Austin Ferreira with bassist Brad Maestas.

The band’s drummer Ben Tinsley, guitarist Josh Yenne and keyboard player Jesse Adams performed at the show. Local indie-folk musician Robbie Arnett was the band’s opening act.

Wine was donated for the event by Las Jaras Wines and Winery Sixteen 600, as well as Walle’s own restaurant, Valley Bar + Bottle, all of Sonoma.

The concert raised $4,000 for La Luz, which provides services and programs for migrant workers and their families.

Walle learned about the center through his work with Sonoma's Scribe Winery, which donated sales of a nouveau-style wine it created a few years ago to the Sonoma center.

“I thought this would be a good opportunity during these trying times to a — support a great cause and give all moneys to that cause, and b — to use that as a platform to sort of showcase, I should say second-chair to that, our new project that we’re working on,” said Walle.

He also explained that as a local restaurant owner and wine professional, he “understand[s] the importance of supporting migrant workers and farmers in this community.”

The funds from the concert will be spent in support of the center’s family advocates and family assistance program, according to Sharon Somogyi, who works in development operations at La Luz.

For more information on La Luz Center, visit laluzcenter.org. For more information on the band, visit its instagram @statefairmusic.