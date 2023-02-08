New burger and fries restaurant coming to Montgomery Village
Montgomery Village plans to “shake” things up with the addition of a new restaurant, according to a sign posted at the Santa Rosa shopping center.
“Things are shaking up at The Village,” read the sign, posted on a storefront at the southwest corner of Magowan and Hahman drives. “Burgers are fries are coming soon.”
Exactly which restaurant is coming hasn’t been announced, but social media is abuzz with guesses, ranging from Shake Shack to Superburger.
Montgomery Village spokesperson Brittany Mundarain said in an email Wednesday that the new restaurant, to be housed in the former Round Table Pizza space, will be announced in two weeks.
