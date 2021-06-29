Subscribe

New California laws address wildfire losses, assault rifles, student loans

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 29, 2021, 11:17AM
SACRAMENTO — These new California laws take effect Thursday, when the new fiscal year begins:

—California’s ban on buying more than one handgun in a 30-day period expands to semiautomatic centerfire rifles, which include some that meet California’s definition of an assault rifle.

—California will create an ombudsman to advocate for and field complaints from student loan borrowers faced with predatory practices.

—Laura’s Law, a 2002 measure that allows judges to require intensive mental health outpatient treatment, becomes permanent. To qualify a person must have a serious mental illness and recent history of psychiatric hospitalizations, incarceration or violent behavior.

—Portions of two laws designed to help homeowners who lose property in wildfires during states of emergency take effect, including provisions for coverage of living expenses.

—The state’s three prisons for juveniles stop accepting new admissions and will close in 2023.

