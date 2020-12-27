New challenge, new leadership for Healdsburg’s Reach for Home

Christmas came early for Reach for Home when a long-awaited financial goal and a “perfect” vehicle became available. The organization was able to buy a dedicated medical van, due in part to the success of their annual fundraiser, Dinner in the Vineyard, along with funds from Impact 100 and the Healthcare Foundation.

The fundraising event, originally planned for August, had to first be converted to a virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic. With the Walbridge fire bearing down on the community, the fundraiser then had to be rescheduled on short notice to Nov. 18.

However, the double whammy didn’t make virtual attendees any less supportive of the group. The event was a roaring success, to date bringing in about $180,000.

Reach for Home underwent a big change beginning in July when co-founder and executive director Colleen Carmichael submitted her resignation and the search for a new director began. Carmichael left in November.

Enter Margaret Sluyk, former executive directer for the Northwestern Region of Canine Companions, and now filling the same role at Reach for Home. She transferred to Sonoma County from Southern California, arriving just in time to experience the Tubbs fire in 2017. She saw how the community came together and was impressed by the attitude, though she said it was challenging to move to a new town where you know nobody, to suddenly knowing six people who had lost their homes to the fire.

Sluyk, 45, was part of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Santa Rosa Class 35, kicking off a desire to do something with less travel, as she traveled about once a month for Canine Companions, and also to work in the community where she lives.

Reach for Home is the organizational offshoot of the former North County Community Services, first begun by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Healdsburg. Rector Sally Hubble saw that the organization needed to be a community project, not just a church effort. She worked closely with Carmichael to create the organization it is today.

“I’m up for the challenge. Colleen got the organization to where it is now,” said Sluyk in a telephone interview.

She cited their number one priority as housing unsheltered people and continuously working on finding units. Their outreach team works with people experiencing homelessness, building trust through daily visits and the provision of basic food items and supplies. They also provide transportation to medical appointments to improve health and well-being of individuals and families.

Currently, the program houses 41 participants in 11 units and three homes. The Street Medicine Program has served over 300 individuals since its beginning in September 2019.

First step housing provides those ready to move into a home and the program usually lasts about three months, while clients are preparing for Rapid Re-Housing or Permanent Supportive Housing. Rapid Re-Housing provides education and help in economic stability, helping people get back to market-rate housing. Permanent Supportive Housing is available for the most vulnerable in the community. Case managers work with clients and other providers to empower clients to build necessary skills to achieve stable housing.

Staff includes Sluyk; Jaclyn Ramirez, a licensed vocational nurse and chronic care professional with the Street Medicine Program; Laurie Mitchell, housing director; Rick Cafferata, homeless outreach coordinator; and Ana Rangel, director of operations.

The street medicine team will be better equipped to deal with medical issues that come up frequently with supplies right at hand in the new van. The van, already outfitted for medical visits, provides privacy not available in the passenger van they had been using for transportation and street medicine.

Current Board Chair Mona Hanes, said their budget was $1.6 million for the calendar year. In addition to private donations and fundraisers, Reach for Home receives funding from the city of Healdsburg, the Town of Windsor and a small amount from the County of Sonoma. Client managers are partially paid by the county.

Hanes has been on the board three years and assumed the chair a year and a half ago. She’s been working with homeless communities since the 1980s. When she started, in a bitterly cold Chicago winter, she saw the same men in bus stops and in the parks and was trying to understand why they wouldn’t choose to move south where it was warmer. She learned that at that time, 95% of homeless people lived near where they were born and grew up; 50% were veterans with what is now known as post-traumatic stress disorder and 50% were mentally incapable. (The two categories overlapped.)