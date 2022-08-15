New clues in search for missing California teen Kiely Rodni as search enters second week

A hoodie is among the latest, best leads in an increasingly desperate search for the 16-year-old Northern California girl who was last seen in the early morning hours of Aug. 6 at a Sierra campground.

Newly obtained video showed Kiely Rodni was wearing a white sweatshirt in the hours before she vanished from a party at Prosser Family Campground, Placer County Sheriff’s officials said Sunday as clues continue to emerge in the disappearance of the Truckee teen.

We have developed information that Kiely was seen in a video earlier in the evening at the party wearing the white sweatshirt pictured in this photo. It’s unclear whether Kiely was wearing the sweatshirt when she was last seen. More here: https://t.co/23mb02Dy3e #FindKiely #PCSO pic.twitter.com/mMfST6fypC — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 15, 2022

The long-sleeved white hooded sweatshirt has the name of the hip-hop musical act Odd Future printed across its body and sleeves.

The detail came as Rodni’s family increased the reward for her discovery to $75,000, thanks to an anonymous donation, according to her father.

Nevada County officials, who are also leading the search with Placer authorities, said Rodni’s last cellphone ping was about 12:30 a.m. near the reservoir that surrounds the campgrounds.

“The ping for the data points was near the water. It’s hard to tell an exact pinpoint,” said Nevada County sheriff’s Capt. Sam Brown said Saturday.

For days, searchers had been working off of a sole, solid lead : a security video image of Rodni, dressed in a black bodysuit and green Dickies pants, captured at a store in Truckee hours before the party. In recent days, searchers asked the public to focus on the strands of necklaces she wore for possible clues and the car she reportedly drove, her silver Honda CR-V.

As many as 300 teens and young adults were at the party at Prosser Family Campground, in Nevada County, near Truckee.

Just as many searchers have been pounding the area around the campground, searching in Prosser Reservoir and taking to the air, but still have no sign of the teen, even as an estimated 1,200 tips have come in to authorities.

8/14- This is our latest update on the number of resources we have deployed to help #findKiely. #PCSO pic.twitter.com/tRv0N0DanF — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 14, 2022

It’s not clear whether Kiely was wearing the white sweatshirt when she was last seen, but authorities in Placer and Nevada counties leading the search effort are urging anyone who remembers seeing the girl to call 530-581-6320, option 7, or to email sheriff _tahoeinvesttips@placer.ca.gov.

Officials have also set up a website to share information anonymously. Another site to submit information is findkiely.com.