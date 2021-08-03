New county grants for fire mitigation are a welcome relief, but confusing process leads to delays

Homeowners associations and community groups that want to clear vegetation and create fire buffer zones say a new grant program is a welcome relief, but the process is murky.

Sonoma County launched the program in April, targeting large-scale vegetation management projects, like thinning forests, establishing buffers along ridgelines and clearing overgrown vegetation along roadways.

The grants are only available to groups like homeowners associations and nonprofits, not individual homeowners interested in home-hardening.

“It’s all part of building climate resiliency in this county,” said Caryl Hart, who is now helping the county with vegetation management and climate resilience.

“Healthy forests can help us deal with fire risks and healthy forests can help us deal with erosion, same with range land,” said Hart, a former regional parks director and interim general manager of the county’s open space district.

For many communities acutely aware of the fuel in their backyards, the grant program is a welcome tool.

During three weeks this spring when the program accepted proposals, the county received 90 applications for projects that totaled $16 million, Hart said.

The county approved 20 projects for the first round, which used all $4 million in PG&E settlement funds the county designated for the program.

“There was recognition in the past that we had this fuel load, but we didn’t have the means to tackle it,” said and ” said Chris Jaster, director of ecological programs at a nonprofit called Circuit Rider Community Services.

“Now we do.” said Jaster, whose organization provides mentoring and vocational training for at-risk youth in areas like ecological restoration and fire fuel management.

Circuit Rider is the brawn behind many of the grant projects. The organization is providing crews, application help and vegetation management education to communities throughout the county.

Several community groups, however, are running into obstacles. Organizing the projects comes with a steep learning curve for residents who have never dealt with large-scale fire mitigation or had to navigate local and state regulations.

Several projects in rural parts of the county, like the lower Russian River, have conditional approval from the Board of Supervisors but are on hold because of environmental impact requirements such as those under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

State law requires a study of any project that could affect protected habitats like salmon-bearing streams and Redwood forests.

“The homeowners groups may not have the expertise they need to deal with CEQA. They know what the problem is, but you can’t go into forest land and cut whatever you want,” Hart said.

One project is in Rio Nido, where residents have been looking to address high fire risk since the Walbridge fire forced their tiny community to evacuate last year.

“Walbridge came so close to Rio Nido, it was just literally over the ridge,” said David Rosen, a Friends of Rio Nido board member and volunteer columnist for Inside Gazette, which is published by the Press Democrat’s parent company. “We were one of the first to be evacuated and one of the last to be repopulated.”

With input from Cal Fire, Circuit Rider and county officials, Rio Nido residents plan to create a calming zone along the nearby ridge line. That would help stop fires, which typically move upward, from cresting and moving down the other side, according to Jaster, who consulted on the project.

Given the work would require clearing work in the forest, the project is on hold for environmental impact analysis.

Jaster, who helped Rio Nido residents with their application, said he thought the tight deadline for applications meant the projects would be starting faster.

“There’s a sense of urgency within the community and that’s helping to maintain the community involvement and increase the community involvement,” Jaster said, “But it’s also a little frightening because here we are in fire season and California’s burning and the fuel is still sitting there.”

Once approved, the duration of a project varies.

Circuit Rider is working on a project north of Santa Rosa and east of Mark West Springs Road which is expected to take a little longer than a week and cost around $60,000. Another project scheduled to take place north of Rio Nido on Mount Jackson Resort Road will take months and will likely cost over $100,000, according to Jaster.

Adding to the challenge for unincorporated communities like Rio Nido is the lack of dedicated local resources.

“We have no local government, we live in unincorporated Sonoma county, we don’t have the resources in and of ourselves to hire people to look at CEQA,” said Pip Marquez de la Plata, president of the Friends of Rio Nido.

Though the process is cumbersome, Marquez de la Plata and Rosen said they are not so much anxious about the delay as they are relieved to have an accessible way to mitigate their community’s fire risk.

“Fires don’t pay attention to who owns the property,” Marquez de la Plata said. “We wanted to take a more holistic approach to how do we really protect the community as a whole.”

The supervisors approved funding to hire specialists and a vegetation manager to help groups that were passed over in the first round of funding work on their applications and navigate the process.

In July, the board also approved $3 million for the next round of applications and conditionally approved projects like the one in Rio Nido. Hart is hoping the county will switch to a rolling application process to help keep the work moving.

“It’s a learning process, it’s iterative, each time we learn more we do more,” said Hart.

