The new, updated COVID-19 vaccine booster — which provides some protection against the latest offshoots of the omicron subvariant — is now available at some local CVS pharmacies, with supplies still on the way to local physicians and other health providers.

The question now: Who should get it?

The new mRNA vaccine was cleared for use this week by the federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But both agencies issued statements that at first glance may seem a little complex or even contradictory.

Dr. Karen Smith, Sonoma County’s interim health officer points out that the FDA made no recommendations but rather issued a statement “for whom the vaccine is approved.” The CDC, on the other hand, issued recommendations aimed at encouraging everyone to stay up to date on their vaccines, she said.

The CDC recommends that everyone aged 6 years and older should get one updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine regardless of whether they’ve received any original COVID-19 vaccines. Also, people 65 years and older may get one additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine four or more months after the first updated COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC said those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may get additional doses of the updated vaccines. Children between 6 months and 5 years may need to get multiple doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be up to date.

The CDC’s recommendations for the updated COVID-19 booster When Are You Up to Date? Everyone aged 6 years and older You are up to date when you get 1 updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Children aged 6 months — 5 years who got the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine You are up to date if you are: * Aged 6 Months — 4 years and you get 3 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including at least 1 updated COVID-19 dose. * Aged 5 years and you get at least 1 updated COVID-19 vaccine dose. Children aged 6 months — 5 years who got the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine You are up to date when you get 2 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses, including at least 1 updated COVID-19 vaccine dose. People who are unable or choose not to get a recommended mRNA vaccine You are up to date when you get the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine doses approved for your age group. People who got the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine You are up to date when you get 1 updated COVID-19 vaccine. Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Local health care providers are still waiting to get their supply of the updated vaccine. Some are currently updating their vaccine policies in accordance with the FDA’s authorization and the CDC’s recommendations.

Kaiser Permanente said it will begin administering the updated COVID vaccines as soon the health care giant has revised its systems and processes to reflect the CDC’s new guidance. Kaiser said supplies of the updated vaccine are likely to become available in October.

For those who can’t wait, CVS has online scheduling that allows customers to find a pharmacy location where the updated vaccine is available. The website gives a number of location options based on a ZIP code and allows people to schedule appointments.

“As more vaccine comes into the different stores, the digital scheduler will update in real time,” said CVS spokeswoman Monica Prinzing, adding that the scheduler updates frequently.

“It’s good to keep checking back because the scheduler will keep updating as more stores receive vaccine,” she said.

Prinzing said the vaccine is covered by most health insurance plans. In cases a customer does not have insurance, the vaccine can be obtained through the federal government’s Bridge Access Program.

Launched this week and administered by the CDC, the $1 billion program gives an estimated 25-30 million adults without insurance access to COVID-19 vaccines. It will be sometime before the vaccine reaches local providers who serve low income residents.

Annemarie Brown, a spokeswoman for Santa Rosa Community Health, the county’s largest consortium of health centers, said the updated vaccine is currently not available through a federal vaccine program for kids and is on backorder through the organization’s private distributor.

“We don’t have an ETA but will hopefully hear more this week,” Brown said in an email. “It's fairly common for this to happen, including with the flu vaccine. Distributors usually send shipments out to big entities like retail pharmacies and Kaiser first.”

